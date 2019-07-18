Scottish football legends Celtic FC coming to Tallinn

Scottish Premiership football club Celtic F.C. plays against Estonian team Nõmme Kalju in Tallinn on Jul. 30 in the second leg Champions League qualifying, ERR's online sports portal reports.

Nõmme Kalju booked their place in the game after defeating North Macedonian team Shkëndija on away goals; Celtic defeated Sarajevo 5:2 on aggregate.

The first leg of the Celtic-Nõmme Kalju match sees the latter travel to Glasgow to play at Celtic's famous Parkhead ground, with Celtic, who have been dominant in Scottish football's top flight for years, winning the last eight titles on the trot, making the return trip to Tallinn on Jul. 30.

The Tallinn leg will be played at the A. Le Coq Arena, venue for the Estonian national team's home games, and venue of the UEFA Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid last August, rather than Nõmme Kalju's own ground, Hiiu stadium.

Nõmme Kalju was first founded in 1923, and reestablished in 1997. The team has won Estonia's Meistriliiga twice.

Founded in 1887, Celtic's one and only victory at the highest European level came in 1967, defeating Internazionale in Lisbon in a game much-fêted by the team's fans.