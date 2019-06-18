ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mart Poom not currently interested in national side manager role ({{commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR, ERR News
Mart Poom.
Mart Poom. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Former Estonian national team goalkeeper Mart Poom has said that he currently has no interest in the manager's job, though says he would like to coach the team again in the future.

The vacancy has arisen after Martin Reim resigned as manager, together with several coaches including Poom himself, following the team's 8-0 loss against Germany in Frankfurt last week.

"First of all, I don't have a license – that's the first criterion," said Poom Tuesday when questioned about his interest in the head coach role, ERR's online sports portal reports.

"Of course, this is a prestigious role, but at the moment I have no ambitions along those lines. I feel I would have a lot more to give as goalkeeping coach. I have the greatest passion for this profession. If necessary, I will always agree to help the youth team. At this stage of my life and career, I'm saying no, butnever say never in the ´future," he continued.

Poom, 47, played for the national side in the 1990s and 2000s. He is one of the highest-profile Estonian footballers, certainly the higest-profile goalkeeper, of all time, having played in the English Premier League for Sunderland, Derby County, Arsenal and Watford.

He did not rule out working in a new coaching lineup for the national team in the future, however.

"The most important thing is that when a new boss comes, he has the freedom to set up his own team," said Poom.

"The key thing for candidates is that they can be free in their choices. It is vital that the manager trusts his assistants, and has good internal chemistry and similar principles," he went on.

"If the new head coach sees me in my coaching lineup, then it is up to me to represent the Estonian team. But nothing happens when he chooses someone else. Do I have the ambition and goal to be on the coaching team again? Of course. This is the highest position," he added.

Of other candidates, Andres Oper, an assistant coach who also recently resigned, said he would take up a new role if offered.

"Naturally, I also have the ambition to coach and in the Estonian team, but it's up to the new head coach to decide who he wants his team," Oper said.

Poom also admitted that inter-generational exchange is a painful period, but young people must be bold, and be able to take responsibility and desire to be resilient, at the same time naming names in those who seek to do the team down.

"Young people should not pay any attention to bitter, self-centered journalists, such as Priit Pullerits, perhaps whose greatest achievement is that he has been to the Tartu Marathon, but was always knocking [former national side defender Raio] Piiroja" Poom said.

"He (Pullerits) says that Estonian football has no hope, but the hope is always there," he added.

One of Mart Poom's most iconic moments came during his time at Sunderland, when he scored a goal against Derby County, his former team. Poom had rushed out of his area when Sunderland were awarded a corner, scoring a header at the far post before having then to rush back to his own area before play recommenced.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mart poomestonian sportsport in estoniaestonian footballestonian national football team


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
18.06

New Bank of Estonia board not likely to sit well with EKRE

18.06

Centre Party and prosecutor office on brink of Savisaar case settlement

18.06

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

17.06

No rail extension to Haapsalu budgeted for at present

17.06

June party ratings: Centre still sliding in Tallinn

Opinion
18.06

Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

18.06

Government meeting Thursday to mull €5 million loan in Nolan movie support

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

18.06

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

18.06

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

Business
17.06

LHV Pank taking over Danske ATM machines

16.06

RB Rail concludes two new Rail Baltica design agreements

15.06

Three Tallinn bank employees arrested for possible money laundering

14.06

Tallinn council chair: Tunnel with Finland would benefit all of Estonia

14.06

Saaremaa seeking operator for Mõntu-Ventspils ferry route

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18.06

Bolt, Citybee to launch electric scooter services in Tallinn

18.06

Mart Poom not currently interested in national side manager role

18.06

Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

18.06

Government meeting Thursday to mull €5 million loan in Nolan movie support

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

18.06

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

18.06

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

18.06

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

18.06

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

18.06

Swedbank CEO and CFO suspended amid internal probe Updated

18.06

New Bank of Estonia board not likely to sit well with EKRE

18.06

Centre Party and prosecutor office on brink of Savisaar case settlement

18.06

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

18.06

Kontaveit out of Birmingham tournament in first round

17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Estonian women's fitness competitors bag five medals in Luxembourg

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: