Kristo Galeta sets personal best in shotput

Estonian shotputter Kristo Galeta set a personal best in Malmö, Sweden on Tuesday.

His throw of 20.24 m exceeds his previous best of 20.13 m, set last year at Lihula, in western Estonia, ERR's Estonian sports portal reports.

Galeta now lies third in the all-time national shotput record, behind Heino Sild (20.53 m) and Taavi Peetre (20.33 m).

The current world record has stood since 1990, a throw of 23.12 m by Randy Barnes of the U.S.

A video of Galeta's feat, from his own social media page, is below.

View this post on Instagram Hell yeah new PB!! 20.24m #globalthrowing #sportlabee #biotechusaeesti A post shared by Kristo Galeta (@kristogaleta) on Jun 18, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

