ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Video: Noted British composer Max Richter in the ETV2 studio ({{commentsTotal}})

news
ERR News, ERR
news

German-born British minimalist composer Max Richter appeared on ETV2 broadcast Plekktrumm on Monday night, talking to presenter Joonas Hellerma about his relationship with Estonia, which he first visited 20 years ago, music and politics, and also Brexit, which he referred to as the ultimate tragedy.

Richter, 53, whose compositions include Memoryhouse (2002) and The Blue Notebooks (2004), as well as several movie and TV scores including for 2018 film Hostiles, starring Christian Bale, and popular Netflix series Black Mirror and Peaky Blinders.

Richter was in Estonia this time to re-record Memoryhouse with conductor Kristjan Järvi and his Baltic Sea Philharmonic orchestra, according to ERR's Kultuur portal.

He also met Estonia's most famous composer, Arvo Pärt, and visited the eponymous center in Laulasmaa, west of Tallinn.

Most recently, Richter composed for new Brad Pitt sci-fi movie Ad Astra. Richter hinted some of the influence for Ad Astra may have come from one of his earliest memories when, as a two-year-old, he watched the Apollo 11 lunar landing on TV, at the behest of his parents.

Richter also noted his music was political at times, and called Brexit a supreme tragedy and a hijacking of history. He noted that reversing the tendency towards supra-national organizations like the EU was a retrograde step and an anti-civilization idea.

You can watch the full interview in English in the video link above.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

cultureplekktrummarvo pärtetv2max richter


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:42

What the papers say: Tallinn transport and Estonia's liberals

18:05

Helme promises to talk to Madison about hiring father-in-law

17:35

Italian Stefano Grassi to lead Kadri Simson's commission cabinet

17:05

Gridlock over Laar's list to be solved through amendment

17:01

Daily: Head of Taltech department says EU funds misuse a coping mechanism

16:55

Kaljulaid meets with Angela Merkel during Germany visit Updated

16:40

Rõivas: I'm not looking for a way out of politics

16:05

Linnahall conference and opera theater to cost between €160-170 million

15:31

Japanese ambassador visits training hall of Estonian sumo wrestler Baruto

15:06

Many bus and truck drivers not being paid minimum wage says union

14:37

Cachet aims to solve ridesharers' insurance problems

14:05

Former CEO: Swedbank different in Estonia and Sweden

13:31

Listeria found in sample taken from M.V.Wool products

12:55

Public voting ends at 6 p.m. for Tartu's participatory budget

12:27

Poet and translator Liisi Ojamaa dies

11:49

Court dismisses charges against Estonians suspected of money laundering

11:28

Helme: Estonia will not accept even one asylum seeker

10:54

Estonian-Icelandic parliamentary group formed in Riigikogu

10:22

Video: Noted British composer Max Richter in the ETV2 studio

09:58

Savisaar case lawyer denies prosecutor pressed client to make false claims

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: