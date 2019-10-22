Tallinn Music Week 2020 open for artist applications

Applications are open to artists wanting to enter Tallinn Music Week (TMW) 2020.

Applications are open until midnight on Dec. 1, with the full lineup being announced in February. The next TMW runs March 25-28 2020, and is the event's 12th edition.

The goal for 2020 is to focus on content, quality, user-friendliness and sustainability, rather than growing numbers, the organizers said.

TMW is a networking event for musicians and music industry professionals Europe-wide, and organizers say it has a track record in helping artists from a diverse range to genres to breakout internationally.

Examples of this include Russian acts Shortparis and Lucidvox, Belarusian post-punk act Super Besse and Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona, with domestic Estonian acts getting an international boost thanks to the event including folk performers Trad.Attack! And Maria Nutt, as well as experimental pop act Mart Avi.

Last year's event brought 170 artists from 28 countries to 75 festival venues, and attracted over 22,000 visitors, organizers say.

TMW 2020 Early Bird Festival Pass and Conference + Festival Passes are on sale from Nov. 1 here.

