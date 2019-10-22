ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn Music Week 2020 open for artist applications ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Tallinn Music Week 2020 is already open for artist applications.
Tallinn Music Week 2020 is already open for artist applications. Source: TMW/Rasaa Etten
News

Applications are open to artists wanting to enter Tallinn Music Week (TMW) 2020.

Applications are open until midnight on Dec. 1, with the full lineup being announced in February. The next TMW runs March 25-28 2020, and is the event's 12th edition.

The goal for 2020 is to focus on content, quality, user-friendliness and sustainability, rather than growing numbers, the organizers said.

TMW is a networking event for musicians and music industry professionals Europe-wide, and organizers say it has a track record in helping artists from a diverse range to genres to breakout internationally.

Examples of this include Russian acts Shortparis and Lucidvox, Belarusian post-punk act Super Besse and Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona, with domestic Estonian acts getting an international boost thanks to the event including folk performers Trad.Attack! And Maria Nutt, as well as experimental pop act Mart Avi.

Last year's event brought 170 artists from 28 countries to 75 festival venues, and attracted over 22,000 visitors, organizers say.

More information is here.

TMW 2020 Early Bird Festival Pass and Conference + Festival Passes are on sale from Nov. 1 here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn music weektmwestonian musictmw 2020


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:33

Trade unions: Postal service price hike essential for raising salaries

16:55

Tartu city gets public heart defibrillator location app

16:27

Bill to reduce excise duty hike on tobacco passes first reading

15:51

Coalition to reopen pharmacy reform for discussion, putting plans on hold

15:24

Swine fever regulations to stay due to continued wild boar cases

14:58

Navy detonates World War II torpedo boat off Saaremaa coast

14:12

Tallinn Music Week 2020 open for artist applications

13:46

Health Board imposes €600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS

13:14

Defense minister pledges Estonia's support to Ukraine will continue

12:47

Riigikogu passed visa-free work agreement for young people in Japan

12:17

Tax office helps detain a gang of drug dealers

11:45

Hunt's Colts overcome Houston Texans at home

11:04

Ski coach Alaver to go to court over doping allegations

10:56

Politicians do not plan to introduce a car tax in Estonia

10:29

Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt shortlisted for European athlete of the year

09:52

Paper: Plans discussed for Kuressaare to Stockholm seasonal flights

08:37

UK military equipment bound for Estonia traveling across Europe

21.10

Toomas Sildam: Meetings not to be followed up without Russia-policy

21.10

What the papers say: Brexit, museum to exhibit Tartu bar top, free books

21.10

Estonian border guards find man stuck in fence

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: