Culture is happening: Oct. 11-17

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest villages in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on. From festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Tallinn

Oct. 16-19: Tallinn Fashion Week sees the annual convergence of the beautiful people of Estonia's fashion industry takes place at the Tallinn Creative Hub (Loomelinnak).

Oct. 11-19: DinnerDays, organised by Scandinavian restaurant booking platform DinnerBooking, brings together some of the most exciting restaurants in Tallinn, with set menus priced at €28.

Until Oct. 17: Continuing the culinary theme, the Söö! ("eat!") weeks are coming back to Tallinn, which deliver delicious meals for only €10, in the coolest restaurants, 12.00 p.m. till midnight.

Oct. 13: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament: Estonia v Germany. The Estonian national team faces Germay in a European Championships qualifier at the A. le Coq Arena in Tallinn. Estonia will be hoping the result will be closer than the 8-0 thrashing against Joachim Löew's men in Germany a few weeks ago. While Estonia no longer has a mathematical chance of qualifying, Germany could do with a win, lying currently in second place in Group C after the Netherlands comeback win against Northern Ireland on Thursday. It's also a chance to get to see the likes of Neuer, Reus and Gnabry right here in the Estonian capital. Ticket presale has ended, though ETV will be covering the match live.

Tartu

Oct. 10-13: The early music festival "Orient et Occident" takes place around the city, focusing on oriental cultures and their relations with early European, primarily medieval, culture and music.

Oct. 10-13: The VIIth international A-Festival theater event brings a variety of performances from Georgia, Belgium and Russia, to Estonia's second city. Organized by the University of Tartu, the third day of the festival is completely dedicated to the birthday of Tartu Student Theater.

Oct. 17-19: The Construction and interior Design Fair brings news from the world of construction and interior design and offers a high-quality seminar program, with new ideas and solutions and plenty of networking to be had.

Rest of Estonia

Oct. 12-27: The "Open Playgrounds" museum festival comes to museums and libraries all over the country.

This year's festival, entitled "Turn and Fly!" (" Keeruta ja lennuta!") will present many literally spinning and flying objects for children to indulge in, in a total of 19 different locations:

Oct. 12 Tallinn: Whizzers and helicopters are being made outside the entrance to the Kiek in de Kök tower in Tallinn's old town, from 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 Tartu : Tartu University Museum of Natural History hosts guided tours with full participation for children and excursions.

Other participating museums include Vabamu, Tallinn TV Tower and the Niguliste Museum in Tallinn, the Botanic Gardens and the National Museum in Tartu, the Estonian Police Museum in Rakvere, the Estonian Higways Musem in Põ´lvamaa and the O. Lutsu Parish School Museum in Jõgevamaa. Entry generally requires purchasing a museum ticket.

Oct. 18-30: The "Golden Mask in Estonia 2019" theater festival takes place in several theaters in Tallinn, Narva, Kohtla-Järve, and Sillamäe and offers local audiences a glimpse of some of the best theater productions from Russia, from drama and ballet to musicals and puppet theater.

Pärnu

Oct. 11: The Siluett fashion store hosts an exhibition of KÄT fashion products with designer Kätlin Kikkas, with discussions, try-ons and refreshments on the agenda.

Through to year end: "Echoes of War: 75 years since the bombing of Pärnu" brings a photographic exhibition of the bombing of Estonia's third city in World War Two.

Saaremaa

Oct. 11-12: The annual Saaremaa Rally takes place on that island, starting from the center of the capital, Kuressaare at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The event includes the signature Kaugatuma-Toomalõuka speed trials and the town trial, which was first run in 1980 and has regained popularity in recent years.

Viljandi

Oct. 9-13: The Viljandi Guitar Festival is an international festival for both domestic and foreign artists, with concerts at traditional music center Pärimusmuusika Ait, the Puppet Theatre, the Old Water Tower, St. John's Church, and in the Fellin jazz club cafe. The festival aims to promote improvisational guitar play which includes elements from different genres.

If you plan on staying in…

ERR's ETV2 channel is carrying the 2019 documentary "David Bowie-Finding Fame", viewable on its website over the next 12 days.

Oct. 15: At 9.30 p.m., etv2 is showing the documentary "Island of the Hungry Ghosts" (Näljaste Vaimude Saar), looking at experiences of asylum seekers to Australia, housed on Christmas Island, an external Australian territory off the coast of Indonesia which has been described as "Australia's Guantanamo". This is part of etv2's Human Rights month, through October every Tuesday at the same time.

