Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 1-7

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on. From festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Tallinn

Nov. 1 and 2: The Rahvusooper, Tallinn's iconic Opera and Ballet house, offers a guided tour Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30 p.m, lasting one hour.

Nov. 3: World famous choreographer Michael Flatley and the Lord of the Dance team return to Estonia with their program 'Dangerous Games' at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Lasnamäe, at 7 p.m. Tickets here.

Until Nov. 3: An exhibition entitled "I can't be fucked" is a collaboration between students at the Estonian Academy of Arts, from the photography department, the contemporary art program and the curatorial studies program. The exhibition is open every day 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 7-10: The 23rd St Martins Day Fair at the Saku Suurhall brings the best of Estonian handicrafts to the capital.

Tartu

All week: The "Encounters" permanent exhibition at the Estonian National Museum gives a glimpse at the daily lives of ordinary Estonians through the ages.

All week: Tartu City Museum is running it's "City of many faiths" exhibition, focussing on both mainstream and less well-know religious movements to have had a presence in Estonia's second city over the past century, until January.

Nov. 3: The Crux Open Flash festival heavy climbing competition marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Crux Climbing Club (link in Estonian).

Pärnu

Nov. 6: Lovers of English-style high tea can visit Cafe Villa Ammende to partake in tea and cakes. Customers are asked to order 48 hours in advance. The cafe is repeating the experience on several dates through November.

Nov. 7: U.S. singer, guitar player and pianist John Elliott is giving a "romantic salon concert" at Cafe Villa Ammende starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are €14 (includes drink) or €34 with a 3-course meal.

Rest of Estonia

Lääne County and Harju County

The Porikuu (literally: "mud month") Festival takes place in October and November in northwest Estonia with more than 50 events from over 30 organizers (link in Estonian).

Hiiumaa

This weekend is the last chance to check out the Kärdla Broadcloth Factory exhibition, focusing an industry on the island which began nearly 200 years ago. The exhibition's final day is Sunday, Nov. 3.

Narva

Also on the topic of textiles, Narva Museum Art Gallery is continuing its exhibition "Patterns: Kreenholm's Textile Design 1963-2005", which gives a close look at Kreenholm Manufacturing Company's textile production and the artists who have influenced it. The exhibition runs to year-end.

Viljandi

Nov. 5: Internationally renowned Estonian accordionist Tuulikki Bartosik is giving a "lie-down" concert at Viljandi Traditional Music Center, part of her "Tempest in a Teapot" solo album tour.

If you plan on staying in…

If you'd like to visit Saaremaa, or more specifically its museum and the castle at Kuressaare, but can't abide the ferry queues, why not visit the Saaremaa Museum virtual tour, which introduces Kuressaare Castle and runs through to year-end, here.

ERR channel etv2 is carrying the 2014 documentary Chaplin: The Legend of the Century, about the sometimes-controversial silent movie star. The movie is in English with Estonian subtitles, and is viewable here for the next 19 days.

Also on etv2, fans of the Velvet Underground and Nico can watch the English-language, Italian/Belgium 1988 biopic about the German diva, who also appeared in at least one Federico Fellini movie. Viewable for the next 15 days here.

Finally, Francophones can take advantage of French film month on etv2, which starts on Nov. 6 with the 2018 movie En Guerre, continuing every Wednesday at 9.30 p.m. for the rest of the month. The film month is in conjunction with L'Institut français d'Estonie.

