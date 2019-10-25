Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Oct. 25-31

All across Estonia, from the capital of Tallinn to the smallest villages in remote parts of the country, there is always something going on in the cultural sphere, from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Ongoing - Oct. 27

Tartu

"Pallas 100: The Art School and Its Legend" exhibition

Tartu Art Museum

Click here for more info.

Nationwide

Children and Youth Museum Festival 'Open Playgrounds'

Various locations

Click here for more info.

Ongoing - Oct. 28

Tallinn

Hungarian ceramic and culture exhibition

Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA)

Click here for more info.

Ongoing - Oct. 30

Tallinn, Narva, Sillamäe, Kohtla-Järve

Golden Mask in Estonia 2019

Various locations

Click here for more info.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Tallinn

Itamar Borochov Quartet (US-Israel)

Kumu Auditorium

Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Pärnu

"Pidusöök"

Endla Theatre

Click here for more info.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Tallinn

Kumu Documentary: "Kiruna ‒ A Brand New World"

Kumu Auditorium

Click here for more info.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Tallinn

TAFF Club presents Riho Sibul and Raivo Tafenau, "Autumn Whispers"

House of the Blackheads

Click here for more info.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!