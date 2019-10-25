Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Oct. 25-31 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
All across Estonia, from the capital of Tallinn to the smallest villages in remote parts of the country, there is always something going on in the cultural sphere, from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.
Ongoing - Oct. 27
Tartu
"Pallas 100: The Art School and Its Legend" exhibition
Tartu Art Museum
Click here for more info.
Nationwide
Children and Youth Museum Festival 'Open Playgrounds'
Various locations
Click here for more info.
Ongoing - Oct. 28
Tallinn
Hungarian ceramic and culture exhibition
Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA)
Click here for more info.
Ongoing - Oct. 30
Tallinn, Narva, Sillamäe, Kohtla-Järve
Golden Mask in Estonia 2019
Various locations
Click here for more info.
Sunday, Oct. 26
Tallinn
Itamar Borochov Quartet (US-Israel)
Kumu Auditorium
Click here for more info.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Pärnu
"Pidusöök"
Endla Theatre
Click here for more info.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Tallinn
Kumu Documentary: "Kiruna ‒ A Brand New World"
Kumu Auditorium
Click here for more info.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Tallinn
TAFF Club presents Riho Sibul and Raivo Tafenau, "Autumn Whispers"
House of the Blackheads
Click here for more info.
-
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Aili Vahtla