Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Oct. 25-31

Culture
ERR News
"Pallas 100." Source: Tartu Art Museum
Culture

All across Estonia, from the capital of Tallinn to the smallest villages in remote parts of the country, there is always something going on in the cultural sphere, from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Ongoing - Oct. 27

Tartu

"Pallas 100: The Art School and Its Legend" exhibition
Tartu Art Museum
Click here for more info.

Nationwide

Children and Youth Museum Festival 'Open Playgrounds'
Various locations
Click here for more info.

Ongoing - Oct. 28

Tallinn

Hungarian ceramic and culture exhibition
Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA)
Click here for more info.

Ongoing - Oct. 30

Tallinn, Narva, Sillamäe, Kohtla-Järve

Golden Mask in Estonia 2019
Various locations
Click here for more info.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Tallinn

Itamar Borochov Quartet (US-Israel)
Kumu Auditorium
Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Pärnu

"Pidusöök"
Endla Theatre
Click here for more info.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Tallinn

Kumu Documentary: "Kiruna ‒ A Brand New World"
Kumu Auditorium
Click here for more info.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Tallinn

TAFF Club presents Riho Sibul and Raivo Tafenau, "Autumn Whispers"
House of the Blackheads
Click here for more info.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

events


