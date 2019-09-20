ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 20-26 ({{commentsTotal}})

Wandering Lights Festival 2019 in Kadriorg Park.
Wandering Lights Festival 2019 in Kadriorg Park. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest villages in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on. From festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Tallinn

Sept. 20: The final night of Valgus Kõnnib (The Wandering Lights Festival) takes place tonight in Tallinn's Old Town. The event is free and takes place from 7 p.m. More information and pictures from the previous nights can be seen here.

Sept. 21: Kai Arts Centre will open its doors on Saturday for the first time. Based in an old Submarine factory, the centre is in the newly renovated Noblessner Sadam area.

Sept. 22: Tallinn Car Free day takes place on Sunday. Information about street closures around Balti Jaam station (Baltic Station) can be viewed here.

Tartu

Sept. 20: A new exhibition launched this week at the Eesti Rahva Muuseum (Estonian National Museum) of paintings from the Viinistu Art Museum which belongs to Jaan Manitski. More information can be found here.

Sept. 21: Tammelinn days will take place, for 16th time. The Tammelinn region will be full of cultural, educational and sports events.

Sept. 22: Tartu will also have a car-free day on Sunday. Activities will take place on Ülikooli from 12noon to 3 p.m. More information can be found here.

Sept. 26: The Researchers Night Festival (TÖF) begins today and runs until Saturday for the 14th time. There will be free workshops, Science Theatre viewings, movie nights and experiments.

Pärnu

 Sept. 23: A photography exhibition "The Echo of war. 75 years since the bombing of Pärnu" opens at Pärnu Museum.

Sept. 27: A three-day light festival 'In the light of the night' ('Öövalgel') will take place around the city, ending on Sunday. The festival is free.

Narva

Sept. 21: The last day of Station Narva Festival takes place today. For more information click here.

Sept. 21: Spectators can watch the Narva Krenholm Race - the final stage of the Narva Running Series 2019. Races start at 12.15 p.m.  

Lihula

Sept. 21: The Annual Matsalu Nature movie festival takes place for the 17th time from Sept. 18-22 in Lihula. The annual nature film event showcases a variety of new international films about nature, wildlife, environment, sustainability, biodiversity, conservation. For more information visit here.

*

Sept, 21: Additionally, World Clean-Up Day is happening all around Estonian and the world.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

