Gallery: Wandering Lights Festival illuminates Kadriorg Park

Thousands of people visited Kadriorg Park on Wednesday for the opening evening of the 14th Wandering Lights Festival.

The festival features more than 40 illuminations and focuses on the city's parks and green spaces.

The exhibition takes place in Kadriorg on Wednesday and Thursday. But on Thursday and Friday evenings there will also be illuminations in the Old Town.

A map of the light installations can be found here. There will also be information desks at Kadriorg Park and Vabaduse Valjak (Freedom Square).

Festival director Caspar Lootsmann has asked visitors to come by foot, bike, or public transport to avoid creating congestion on the roads.

Flying drones without permission is not allowed.

