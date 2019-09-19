ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Wandering Lights Festival illuminates Kadriorg Park ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Wandering Lights Festival 2019 in Kadriorg Park.
Wandering Lights Festival 2019 in Kadriorg Park. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Thousands of people visited Kadriorg Park on Wednesday for the opening evening of the 14th Wandering Lights Festival.

The festival features more than 40 illuminations and focuses on the city's parks and green spaces.

The exhibition takes place in Kadriorg on Wednesday and Thursday. But on Thursday and Friday evenings there will also be illuminations in the Old Town.

A map of the light installations can be found here. There will also be information desks at Kadriorg Park and Vabaduse Valjak (Freedom Square).

Festival director Caspar Lootsmann has asked visitors to come by foot, bike, or public transport to avoid creating congestion on the roads.

Flying drones without permission is not allowed.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kadriorgwandering lights festival 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
18.09

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

18.09

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

18.09

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

18.09

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

18.09

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

Opinion
Business
17.09

Bolt to invest millions in commitment to reducing carbon footprint

17.09

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had shortcomings, bank says

17.09

Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town

16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
11:26

EU's new 'lifestyle' portfolio confuses Estonian MEPs

10:37

Ansip: I'm not going to start attacking Kadri Simson

10:15

Wrestler Epp Mäe reaches world championship semis, clinches olympics spot

09:28

Gallery: Wandering Lights Festival illuminates Kadriorg Park

09:04

Defence Ministry to pay municipalities with military training grounds

00:05

Interior minister: EKRE youth wing members' firearms photos not a concern

18.09

International conference marks 75th anniversary of Klooga massacre

18.09

TV show: Anxiety disorder is a hidden problem

18.09

Second Station Narva Festival kicks off on Thursday

18.09

EKRE chairman calling for investigation into threats against party

18.09

New conditions of Kuressaare air tender oust Nordica

18.09

What the papers say: Forestry and flying squirrels

18.09

Academic trade unions to protest in support of increased research funding

18.09

Tax Board to start rating businesses for tax compliance

18.09

Medicines' supply problems have become more frequent

18.09

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

18.09

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

18.09

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

18.09

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

18.09

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: