Car Free Day in Tallinn and Tartu on Sunday

Drivers will be allowed to use public transport for free in both cities on Sunday as long as they leave their vehicles at home.

As part of European Mobility Week, on Sunday Sept. 22 International Car Free Day will take place in Tallinn and Tartu. The councils of both cities are encouraging their residents to get out and move more.

In Tartu a valid drivers license is enough to entitle someone to use public transport for free, a statement from Tartu City Government says.

In Tartu, Ülikooli Street will be closed to cars on Sunday and International Car Free Day will be celebrated from 12noon to 3 p.m. The purpose of the day is to encourage people to be more environmentally friendly, to exercise actively and to value their health.

In Tallinn, traffic will be restricted around Balti Jaam station and around several streets in Kalamaja. Nunne Street from Toompuieste to Suur Kloostri Street will be closed to motor vehicles. So will North Avenue from Suurtüki Street to Central Kalamaja Street and Kopli Street from Old Kalamaja Street to Kotzebue Street.

Tallinn City Government say (link in Estonian) that if a driver registers their driving license to their transport card or any card used in the ticketing system then travel will be free.

A special tram T-11, from 1936, will run on Tallinn's tram lines and will arrive at Baltic Jaam Station at approximately 12:15 p.m. As the T-11 Special Tram does not travel at normal speed and does not stop at all stops, the arrival time for the Baltic Station is approximate. There will also be other activities around the town.

