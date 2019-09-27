Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 27-Oct. 3 ({{commentsTotal}})
All across Estonia, from the capital of Tallinn to the smallest villages in remote parts of the country, there is always something going on in the cultural sphere, from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.
Ongoing - Saturday, Sept. 28
Nationwide
Resarchers' Night Festival
Various locations
Friday, Sept. 27
Tallinn
Disco Tallinn
NR99, Tallinn
Friday, Sept. 27 - Saturday, Sept. 28
Pärnu
Öövalgel Light Festival
Pärnu Old Town
Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 29
Tartu
Motoshow 2019
Tartu Näitused
Saturday, Sept. 28
Tallinn
"World of Illusions" family day
Film Museum
Saturday, Sept. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 29
Tartu
Animatsuri
Dorpat Conference Centre, Tasku Centre
Sunday, Sept. 29
Tallinn
Terem Quartet featuring the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra
Estonia Concert Hall
Monday, Sept. 30
Tartu
"Queen of Hearts" (2019), "Chasing Unicorns" (2019) film screenings
Tartu Elektriteater
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Nationwide
Music Day
Various locations
Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Thursday, Oct. 31
Tallinn
New Estonian designers exhibition
Tallinn Design House
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Tallinn
Behemoth (Poland) and Zeal & Ardor (US) concert
Helitehas
"Dealt" film screening
Kumu Auditorium
Thursday, Oct. 3
Tartu
Jazz.ee and Aparaadijazz present Liina Saar, "Õhtulaulud" concert
Tartu Erinevate Tubade Klubi
Editor: Aili Vahtla