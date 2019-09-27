Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 27-Oct. 3

All across Estonia, from the capital of Tallinn to the smallest villages in remote parts of the country, there is always something going on in the cultural sphere, from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Ongoing - Saturday, Sept. 28

Nationwide

Resarchers' Night Festival

Various locations

Click here for more info.

Friday, Sept. 27

Tallinn

Disco Tallinn

NR99, Tallinn

Click here for more info.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Saturday, Sept. 28

Pärnu

Öövalgel Light Festival

Pärnu Old Town

Click here for more info.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 29



Tartu

Motoshow 2019

Tartu Näitused

Click here for more info.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Tallinn

"World of Illusions" family day

Film Museum

Click here for more info.

Saturday, Sept. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 29

Tartu

Animatsuri

Dorpat Conference Centre, Tasku Centre

Click here for more info.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Tallinn

Terem Quartet featuring the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra

Estonia Concert Hall

Click here for more info.

Monday, Sept. 30

Tartu

"Queen of Hearts" (2019), "Chasing Unicorns" (2019) film screenings

Tartu Elektriteater

Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Nationwide

Music Day

Various locations

Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Thursday, Oct. 31

Tallinn

New Estonian designers exhibition

Tallinn Design House

Click here for more info.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Tallinn

Behemoth (Poland) and Zeal & Ardor (US) concert

Helitehas

Click here for more info.

"Dealt" film screening

Kumu Auditorium

Click here for more info.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Tartu

Jazz.ee and Aparaadijazz present Liina Saar, "Õhtulaulud" concert

Tartu Erinevate Tubade Klubi

Click here for more info.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!