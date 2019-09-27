Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 27-Oct. 3

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
An exhibition of new Estonian design will be hosted at Tallinn Design House all through October.
An exhibition of new Estonian design will be hosted at Tallinn Design House all through October. Source: Tallinn Design House
Culture

All across Estonia, from the capital of Tallinn to the smallest villages in remote parts of the country, there is always something going on in the cultural sphere, from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Ongoing - Saturday, Sept. 28

Nationwide

Resarchers' Night Festival
Various locations
Click here for more info.

Friday, Sept. 27

Tallinn

Disco Tallinn
NR99, Tallinn
Click here for more info.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Saturday, Sept. 28

Pärnu

Öövalgel Light Festival
Pärnu Old Town
Click here for more info.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 29

Tartu

Motoshow 2019
Tartu Näitused
Click here for more info.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Tallinn

"World of Illusions" family day
Film Museum
Click here for more info.

Saturday, Sept. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 29

 Tartu

Animatsuri
Dorpat Conference Centre, Tasku Centre
Click here for more info.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Tallinn

Terem Quartet featuring the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra
Estonia Concert Hall
Click here for more info.

Monday, Sept. 30

Tartu

"Queen of Hearts" (2019), "Chasing Unicorns" (2019) film screenings
Tartu Elektriteater
Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Nationwide

Music Day
Various locations
Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Thursday, Oct. 31

Tallinn

New Estonian designers exhibition
 Tallinn Design House 
Click here for more info.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Tallinn

Behemoth (Poland) and Zeal & Ardor (US) concert
Helitehas
Click here for more info.

"Dealt" film screening
Kumu Auditorium
Click here for more info.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Tartu

Jazz.ee and Aparaadijazz present Liina Saar, "Õhtulaulud" concert
Tartu Erinevate Tubade Klubi
Click here for more info.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eventsculture is happening


