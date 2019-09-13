Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 13-19 ({{commentsTotal}})
All across Estonia, from the capital of Tallinn to the smallest villages in remote parts of the country, there is always something going on in the cultural sphere, from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.
Friday, Sept. 13
Tallinn
Kirsty Mitchell exhibition "Wonderland" opening
Fotografiska Tallinn
Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) season opening concert
Estonia Concert Hall
Võru
Green Võru Festival + Öösorr concert
Keskväljak, Võru
Saturday, Sept. 14
Tallinn
Voces Musicales 20th anniversary concert "Pärt & Pärt"
St. John's Church (Jaani kirik)
Viljandi
Ugala Theatre 100th season opening party
Ugala Theatre
Sunday, Sept. 15
Tallinn
Heritage Conservation Days: Guided tour of Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
Monday, Sept. 16
Tallinn
"I Was Here" dance performance
Sakala 3 teatrimaja
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Tallinn
#KAOTAMINDÄRA theater performance
National Library of Estonia
Kuressaare
Bry (Ireland) concert
Kuressaare Teater
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Friday, Sept. 20
Tallinn
Wandering Lights 2019
Kadriorg (Wed., Thurs.), Old Town (Thurs., Fri.)
Thursday, Sept. 19
Tartu
Sügisjazz: James Dalton (U.S) & Andres Roots concert
Genialistide Klubi
Thursday, Sept. 19 - Saturday, Sept. 21
Narva
Station Narva festival, feat. nublu, Asian Dub Foundation (U.K.), Psychoterror, Yasmyn
Various locations
Editor: Aili Vahtla