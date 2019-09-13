Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 13-19

All across Estonia, from the capital of Tallinn to the smallest villages in remote parts of the country, there is always something going on in the cultural sphere, from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Friday, Sept. 13

Tallinn

Kirsty Mitchell exhibition "Wonderland" opening

Fotografiska Tallinn

Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) season opening concert

Estonia Concert Hall

Võru

Green Võru Festival + Öösorr concert

Keskväljak, Võru

Saturday, Sept. 14

Tallinn

Voces Musicales 20th anniversary concert "Pärt & Pärt"

St. John's Church (Jaani kirik)

Viljandi

Ugala Theatre 100th season opening party

Ugala Theatre

Sunday, Sept. 15

Tallinn

Heritage Conservation Days: Guided tour of Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Monday, Sept. 16

Tallinn

"I Was Here" dance performance

Sakala 3 teatrimaja

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Tallinn

#KAOTAMINDÄRA theater performance

National Library of Estonia

Kuressaare

Bry (Ireland) concert

Kuressaare Teater

Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Friday, Sept. 20

Tallinn

Wandering Lights 2019

Kadriorg (Wed., Thurs.), Old Town (Thurs., Fri.)

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tartu

Sügisjazz: James Dalton (U.S) & Andres Roots concert

Genialistide Klubi

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Saturday, Sept. 21

Narva

Station Narva festival, feat. nublu, Asian Dub Foundation (U.K.), Psychoterror, Yasmyn

Various locations

