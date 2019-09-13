ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 13-19 ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR News
Wandering Lights Festival 2018.
Wandering Lights Festival 2018. Source: Wandering Lights
Culture

All across Estonia, from the capital of Tallinn to the smallest villages in remote parts of the country, there is always something going on in the cultural sphere, from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Friday, Sept. 13

Tallinn

Kirsty Mitchell exhibition "Wonderland" opening
Fotografiska Tallinn
Click here for more info.

Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) season opening concert
Estonia Concert Hall
Click here for more info.

Võru

Green Võru Festival + Öösorr concert
Keskväljak, Võru
Click here for more info.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Tallinn

Voces Musicales 20th anniversary concert "Pärt & Pärt"
St. John's Church (Jaani kirik)
Click here for more info.

Viljandi

Ugala Theatre 100th season opening party
Ugala Theatre
Click here for more info.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Tallinn

Heritage Conservation Days: Guided tour of Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
Click here for more info.

Monday, Sept. 16

Tallinn

"I Was Here" dance performance
Sakala 3 teatrimaja
Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Tallinn

#KAOTAMINDÄRA theater performance
National Library of Estonia
Click here for more info.

Kuressaare

Bry (Ireland) concert
Kuressaare Teater
Click here for more info.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Friday, Sept. 20

Tallinn

Wandering Lights 2019
Kadriorg (Wed., Thurs.), Old Town (Thurs., Fri.)
Click here for more info.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tartu

Sügisjazz: James Dalton (U.S) & Andres Roots concert
Genialistide Klubi
Click here for more info.

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Saturday, Sept. 21

Narva

Station Narva festival, feat. nublu, Asian Dub Foundation (U.K.), Psychoterror, Yasmyn
Various locations
Click here for more info.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eventsculture is happening


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
12.09

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

12.09

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

12.09

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

Opinion
Business
11.09

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11.09

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

09.09

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

09.09

Pensions to increase by eight percent in April 2020

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
16:34

Opinion: The entertainment and educational value of Brexit

16:08

US Air Force transport plane in weekend low-level exercise over Estonia

15:43

Toom surprised EKRE voted with Centre on Estonian language bill

15:28

Minister for Population Affairs meets family values foundation

14:51

Kaljulaid: Ukraine can become the next success story

14:02

Estonian Language lessons to take place onboard Tallinn-Narva trains

13:27

Increasing number of foreign workers seeking help from lawyers

12:45

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

12:15

Kersti Sarapuu likely to be next Centre Party Riigikogu grouping leader

11:47

Simplified visa process to visit St. Petersburg launches in October Updated

11:29

President Kersti Kaljulaid on working visit to Ukraine

11:16

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 13-19

10:56

Public services can soon be accessed using Smart-ID

10:50

Tänak gets off to relatively slow start in Rally Turkey

08:16

Reading corner to be built in Tallinn's Kadriorg

12.09

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

12.09

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

12.09

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: