Reading corner to be built in Tallinn's Kadriorg

Designs for a reading corner will be presented at Kadriorg Literary Street Festival on Saturday which will be built next year on Koidula tänav in Tallinn's Kadriorg district.

"There is a small green area on Koidula tänav, which until now did not has not had its own special feature, so we decided to design a cozy reading corner," said Vladimir Svet, a senior at the city center. 

The idea of ​​creating a reading corner at the intersection of Koidula tänav and Faehlmann was prepared by the district administration, the Tallinn Literature Center, and the Kadriorg Society.

The initial sketch for the reading corner was designed by architects Jaan Tiidemann and Jarmo Vaik, and commissioned by Tallinn City Center Government. 

Koidula tänav is named after Lydia Emilie Florence Jannsen (1843-1886), a teacher, editor, writer and poet better known by her pen name Lydia Koidula. She is considered the founder of Estonian theater.

Her father was Estonian journalist and poet Johann Voldemar Jannsen, an activist in Estonia's national awakening and the founder of Pärnu Postimees, the first regularly published Estonian-language newspaper, which Koidula helped edit alongside him.

Koidula's poetry is well known in Estonia, and this year's jubilee Song Festival, "Minu arm," was named after one of her poems "Mu isamaa on minu arm". There is both a museum and a monument dedicated to her in Pärnu. Following the regaining of Estonia's independence and reintroduction of the Estonian kroon, Koidula was featured on the 100-kroon bill.

Lydia Koidula Autor/allikas: wikipedia

The third Literary Street Festival has been organized by the Tallinn Literature Center on September 14. This year the focus is on Estonian literary classics. It takes place on Koidula tänav.

Editor: Helen Wright



