Gallery: Pärnu Literature Festival faces an uncertain future

The Pärnu Literature Festival took place for the sixth time on Saturday in Estonia's summer capital, but organizers say it could be the last due to a lack of funding.

The festival opened with the placing of a flower wreath on the head of the statue of writer and poet Lydia Koidula (1843-1886) in Koidula Park, where the event takes place.

The 12-hour festival included lectures, meetings with authors, a book fair and a special children's and youth area.

However, festival organiser Merle Jantson said holding the event has become increasingly difficult financially with each passing year. This year's festival may be the last.

"This is a programme that runs from noon until midnight, the aim of which is to value and introduce the Estonian language, Estonian literature and Estonian writers," she said.

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