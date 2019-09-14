Gallery: Literary street festival held in Kadriorg

Saturday saw the literary street festival (Kirjandustänava festival) in Tallinn, which celebrated Estonian literature, its heritage and the literary scene in the country, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Taking place in Kadriorg, on Koidula Street, fittingly enough (Lydia Koidula (1843-1886) was a noted 19th century Estonian poet), one end of the street was dedicated to Anton Hansen Tammsaare (1878-1940), whose most well-known work, "Tõde ja Õigus" ("Truth and Justice") was made into a film this year.

The opposite end played host to exhibits honoring Eduard Vilde (1865-1933), with a central exhibit hosting works from and exhibits about many other writers, past and present.

The festival is the third of its kind and this year marks not only the year of the Estonian language, but also several significant anniversaries for literary classics from Mati Unt (1944-2005), Juhan Liivi (1864-1913), Heiti Talvik (1904-1947) and Uku Masing (1909-1985).

Additionally, this year is journalist and poet Johann Voldemar Jannsen's 200th birthday. Jannsen (1819-1890) wrote the poem "Mu isamaa, mu õnn ja rõõm", words later set to music as the Estonian national anthem.

Finally, this year of course saw the quinquennial Song and Dance Festival, held in July.

Festival goers could attend new book presentations, meet the writers behind them, and listen to literary and cultural public discussions, as well as enjoying street music and theatre, and, needless to say, street food.

The festival also continued the tradition of marking Estonia's cultural heritage in a more permanent way, with a memorial plaque being unveiled for Juhan Jaik (1899-1948). In 2017 a bench commemorating Mati Unt was placed in Kadriorg, and a memorial plaque on the wall of A. Weizenbergi 8, where both Marie Under (1883-1980) and her second husband, Artur Adson (1889-1977), lived for some years, was unveiled last year.