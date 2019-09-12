Gallery: Fifth Tallinn Architecture Biennial opens

The fifth International Tallinn Architecture Biennial was opened on Sept. 11, which seeks to rehabilitate the concept of beauty.

The opening of the Biennial took place at the Estonian Center of Architecture with an international exhibition.

The exhibition's curator, Yael Reisner, told Aktuaalne Kaamera it focuses on the importance of beauty and aesthetics, which has not been discussed for decades. "All architects know that beauty is an empty concept and no one uses it," she said, adding that this has been the conversation for about the last 80 years.

"People on the street think that architects are beautifying the world, but there is a paradox, my ambition has been to bring this topic back into communication so that architects can better understand themselves and other architects around the world."

The exhibition brings together the concept of beauty with the concept of the living environment, which is one of the most important themes in contemporary architecture.

"I asked the eight architects to come up with ideas for a new living environment," the curator explained, noting that the architects had been able to define how they understood a living environment to be. "The issue was to create a living environment for today, tomorrow or something new, because new aesthetics are very important."

The "Beauty counts" exhibition is open until Nov. 17 at the Rotermann Salt Warehouse.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!