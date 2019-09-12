ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Fifth Tallinn Architecture Biennial opens ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR, ERR News
Tallinn Architecture Biennale
Open gallery
25 photos
Photo: Tallinn Architecture Biennale Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Culture

The fifth International Tallinn Architecture Biennial was opened on Sept. 11, which seeks to rehabilitate the concept of beauty.

The opening of the Biennial took place at the Estonian Center of Architecture with an international exhibition.

The exhibition's curator, Yael Reisner, told Aktuaalne Kaamera it focuses on the importance of beauty and aesthetics, which has not been discussed for decades. "All architects know that beauty is an empty concept and no one uses it," she said, adding that this has been the conversation for about the last 80 years. 

"People on the street think that architects are beautifying the world, but there is a paradox, my ambition has been to bring this topic back into communication so that architects can better understand themselves and other architects around the world."

The exhibition brings together the concept of beauty with the concept of the living environment, which is one of the most important themes in contemporary architecture.

"I asked the eight architects to come up with ideas for a new living environment," the curator explained, noting that the architects had been able to define how they understood a living environment to be. "The issue was to create a living environment for today, tomorrow or something new, because new aesthetics are very important."

The "Beauty counts" exhibition is open until Nov. 17 at the Rotermann Salt Warehouse.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

architecturetallinn architecture biennale


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

11.09

Green party chair says insolvency not on the table

11.09

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians

11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

Opinion
Business
09.09

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent

08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

07.09

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
15:45

Gallery: Fifth Tallinn Architecture Biennial opens

15:42

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

15:15

Simplified visa process to visit St Petersburg launches in October

14:43

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic at public events

13:17

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

12:28

Party leaders disagree with Helme's Ukrainian visa comments

11:50

Green Party to pay debts within a year, plan to stand in local elections

11:25

Man arrested in Õismäe has history of possessing explosives

10:52

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

09:24

New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

11.09

Reform MP: Rescinding Ukraine visa waiver is radical foreign policy step

11.09

Arvo Pärt celebrates 84th birthday

11.09

Opinion: Either too small to escape punishment or too big to punish

11.09

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

11.09

National Audit Office fails four state IT projects

11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

11.09

Green party chair says insolvency not on the table

11.09

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians

11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: