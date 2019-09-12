ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
One of the Alison Jackson works which incurred the ire of the authorities.
One of the Alison Jackson works which incurred the ire of the authorities. Source: Alison Jackson
News

Authorities have ordered the removal of outdoor adverts promoting an exhibition by British artist, photographer and filmmaker Alison Jackson, saying the adverts violate best practices and considerations of taste.

The exhibition, entitled "Truth is Dead", has been shown at the Fotografiska gallery in the Telliskivi creative hub (Loomelinnak) in Tallinn for the past few days.

Jackson's work includes mock-up photos depicting famous figures in often compromising, unflattering or unusual situations, most notably a smoking Barack Obama, Princess Diana giving the middle finger, and a fur-coat clad Angela Merkel, lying on cushions and sipping champagne while being physically supported by former French president François Hollande.

Which images drew the Tallinn Enterprise Department's ire is not reported, and could be any of the above, or another piece of work which features a fully-clothed Donald Trump in a sexual position with a "Miss Mexico" (see picture).

Kairi Vaher, Tallinn Enterprise Department head, said while advertising exhibitions is perfectly fine, and an artist's freedom of expression need not be curtailed, this would have to be balanced by accepted moral norms when displaying advertising in a public area.

"Everyone has the right and freedom of choice to visit a photo exhibition and view works exhibited there, but the same cannot be said for displaying the same art exhibition works in outdoor advertising spaces which could be seen by minors," explained Vaher, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"The artist's actual request or purpose in creating the work of art is also not the issue here," she added

The relevant piece of legislation, § 3 (4) of the Advertising Act 2014, says that:

"Advertising shall not: 1) be contrary to good morals and customs;" and that is also should not: " 18) ignore the principle of gender equality within the meaning of the Gender Equality Act, degrade one sex or depict one sex as a dominating or subordinate sex; 19) depict persons as sexual objects, contain inappropriate nudity or use expressions or images with a sexual undertone; 20) contain visual or audible presentation of a sexual act."

Editor: Andrew Whyte

advertising regulationsoutdoor advertisingart in estoniaexhibitions in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
13:17

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

12:28

Party leaders disagree with Helme's Ukrainian visa comments

11:50

Green Party to pay debts within a year, plan to stand in local elections

10:52

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

09:24

New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

Opinion
Business
11.09

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11.09

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

09.09

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

09.09

Pensions to increase by eight percent in April 2020

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
20:05

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

19:25

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

19:02

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

18:29

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

18:05

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

17:29

Department of Cyber ​​Diplomacy to launch later this year

17:10

Tensions in the studio as party chairpersons debate budget, pensions

16:54

Man arrested in Õismäe has history of possessing explosives Updated

16:45

Church bells to toll on anniversary of mass fleeing of Estonians in 1944

16:17

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

15:45

Gallery: Fifth Tallinn Architecture Biennial opens

15:42

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

15:15

Simplified visa process to visit St Petersburg launches in October

14:43

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic at public events

13:17

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

12:28

Party leaders disagree with Helme's Ukrainian visa comments

11:50

Green Party to pay debts within a year, plan to stand in local elections

10:52

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

09:24

New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

11.09

Reform MP: Rescinding Ukraine visa waiver is radical foreign policy step

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: