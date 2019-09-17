ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Restoration work breathes new life into medieval interior artwork ({{commentsTotal}})

Galleries
ERR, ERR News
Restored late-medieval interior decorations in Koeru church.
Open gallery
37 photos
Photo: Restored late-medieval interior decorations in Koeru church. Author: Olev Kenk
Galleries

Restoration of a church in Estonia have brought new life to interior paintings from the later middle ages, according to a report on ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera.

The interior decorations at Koeru Church in the village of Järve-Jaani, about 100 kilometers southeast of Tallinn, which date from the 13th to 15th centuries, were rediscovered by art historian Villem Raam eight years ago, and the process of restoring them was begun, enlisting the help of students from the Estonian Art Academy's (EKA) department of heritage conservation.

Professor Hilkka Hiop of the EKA said that in general Estonian churches in the middle ages were much more colorful than nowadays, but the Koeru church is unusual in that respect, and that the work had yielded more examples than were first thought present.

"It is, of course, rare that we have such a powerful second example. This summer we did some more research and now we know that these paintings are as well preserved in all the vaults," Hiop told AK.

However, that Estonian churches, as in much of northern Europe, were quite literally whitewashed inside during and after the protestant reformation is something of a myth, according to Anneli Randla, Head of the the EKA's heritage conservation department.

"It is certainly a myth that during the Reformation, everything was immediately painted white. Even after the Reformation, Estonian churches were very, very colorful, even the Lutheran churches;" she said, noting the practice of internal decoration continued through to the 19th century, but gradually fizzled out due to a lack of funds.

As a colonial low German outpost, much of the territory of present-day Estonia saw a wholesale conversion to Lutheranism from the 16th century, though orthodox churches also existed, including established communities of Old Believers on the western shore of Lake Peipus, who fled persecution in Russia the following century.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekalutheran churchlutheranism in estoniachurches in estonialutheran church in estoniamedieval estoniaestonian heritageart history


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
16.09

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

16.09

Suspect arrested in Narva shooting

16.09

Two injured as train crashes into car in Järva County

16.09

Kersti Sarapuu elected leader of Centre Party Riigikogu group

16.09

Ministry predicting crisis if more family doctors cannot be found

Opinion
Business
13.09

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

12.09

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

11.09

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
08:49

Ratas: Island passengers should have best possible air, ferry links

07:29

Gallery: Restoration work breathes new life into medieval interior artwork

16.09

Car Free Day in Tallinn and Tartu on Sunday

16.09

Liik: Proposals by EU Ambassador to Moscow are consistent with sanctions

16.09

President and Riigikogu to meet in court over intelligence law in October

16.09

Tartu's Jaani Kirik to hold service to remember Great Refugee Flight

16.09

More than €4 million to be spent on Sillamäe beach promenade development

16.09

Riigikogu committee backs citizenship application for those born in Estonia

16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Savisaar corruption trial to continue next month

16.09

Trial of Estonian murder suspect begins in London

16.09

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court

16.09

Tartu Smart Bikes travel 1.5 million kilometers in first three months

16.09

What the papers say: IT education in schools and a 'Bronze Solider' app

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

16.09

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

16.09

Suspect arrested in Narva shooting

16.09

Two injured as train crashes into car in Järva County

16.09

Kersti Sarapuu elected leader of Centre Party Riigikogu group

16.09

Ministry predicting crisis if more family doctors cannot be found

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: