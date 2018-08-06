Art academy summer courses start Monday, host students from 28 countries

news

Estonian Academy of Arts logo
Estonian Academy of Arts logo Source: EAA
The Estonian Academy of Arts Design and Architecture (EAA) summer academy kicks off on Monday, bringing together close to 120 students from 28 different countries.

Entitled Tallinn 'Art, Presence & Possibilities' the international summer academy combines research and creativity and focuses on the design process with innovative solutions, according to an EAA press release.

"The objective of the summer academy is to shape and conceptualise visual culture, as well as enrich the living environment, by taking Estonia as the starting point while simultaneously incorporating the framework of international art and culture," said Kristiina Krabi-Klanberg, Head of Open Academy at EAA and project manager for the summer academy.

Participants apparently come primarily from Scandinavia, some of the central and eastern European (CEE) countries as well as Russia, and even some travelling from as far afield as Asia and Latin America.

The summer academy offers eight visual culture courses in various research and creative fields, focusing on innovative, solution-oriented and current topics.

"As a school with long-standing traditions, we have always remained innovative and open. It's a place where manual skills meet extraordinary concepts," added Rector of the EAA, Mart Kalm.

Leading teaching staff members, researchers and artists from the EAA and its
partner universities are to offer lectures in the courses, which will cover the following topics:

  • collaboration forms for humans and the natural environment;
  • mapping roads and traffic to make investments in public space more efficient;
  • the Estonian art field in a regional and international context;
  • developing opportunities for the new 3D clay printing technology and its applications;
  • bringing unique craftsmanship skills to Estonia by reconstructing haute couture objects;
  • UX opportunities for making branding more efficient; and machine created images in the photographic discourse.

With an eye on the importance of lifelong learning, the EAA also offers summer academy courses entitled 'Photography and image-making short course – visual recognition and AI-related technologies' and 'How to develop user experience (UX) as a key component of branding', both of which are open to all, including non-students.

The EAA is the leading university in Estonia for studies in art, design,
architecture, and art and culture. The EAA international summer academy project is financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

More information on the courses is available here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: EAA



