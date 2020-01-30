ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mart Kalm re-elected rector of Academy of Arts ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Mart Kalm was re-elected rector of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA). January 30, 2020.
Open gallery
23 photos
Photo: Mart Kalm was re-elected rector of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA). January 30, 2020. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

An electoral college at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) re-elected Mart Kalm rector of the academy in the first round of voting on Thursday.

Thursday's meeting was attended by 58 members of the 70-strong electoral college, and 50 cast their vote in favor of Kalm continuing as rector. Seven ballots remained empty and one was spoiled, spokespeople for the university said.

Thus, Kalm was re-elected rector in the first round of voting.

Kalm was named candidate for a second term by the council of the Faculty of Architecture, the council of the Faculty of Art and Culture, eight professors, the Student Council, as well as former rector and professor emeritus Jaak Kangilaski.

Asked by ERR what the main issues are that he will begin tackling during his second term, Kalm noted that while everyone is glad that EKA's new building on Põhja Boulevard is finished, the work is really only halfway done, as the building itself is small.

"We don't actually fit in there, but I am very glad that the Ministry of Education and Research has earmarked funds for the expansion of our campus on the other side of Kotzebue Street," Kalm said. "We plan on continuing to handle that, plus we have plans in cooperation with the City of Tallinn for the property at Kotzebue 2, where we could have a place to communicate with the community, an activity center where a transfer of art sphere knowledge from the university to the broader community could take place. We want to communicate with tourists, Kalamaja residents as well as all Tallinn residents, and better serve the community."

School under one roof

Internally, the new building in Northern Tallinn's Kalamaja neighborhood has brought several majors under one roof together, and Kalm said that while there is still a lot to do in several directions, what's important is that the people are happy to get together in one building, and that the students now have improved opportunities to learn from the masters of various other majors.

"We have a now well-established tradition according to which the world's leading artists and designers deliver public lectures here, which students from other universities are welcome to attend as well," the rector said. "These continue to be crowded, and I can see how cross-major cooperation is taking place there."

All majors currently offered by the school will remain, he stressed. "Everything we teach is necessary for Estonia," he concluded.

Kalm will be inaugurated to his second, five-year term by President Kersti Kaljulaid on April 6.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian academy of artsmart kalmuniversities
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:36

Prime Minister: Pension reform now in the hands of the president

18:42

Mart Kalm re-elected rector of Academy of Arts

18:22

Prime minister, social affairs minister open to pharma reform discussion

18:04

Holger Kiik: Of fallacies, based on cursing climate policy

17:35

32 wolves shot by hunters in Estonia this season

17:17

Number of people turning to victim support up one third in 2019

16:52

Andropoff Villa complex given cultural monument status by state

16:35

Acquittal of Tartu ex-deputy mayor finalized after court dismisses appeal

16:04

Statistics: Stable retail growth continued in December 2019

15:46

Kiviõli school crisis may be resolved with new principal pick

15:19

Gallery: Kersti Kaljulaid visits Russian Bellingshausen Antarctic station

14:59

EKRE, SDE each submit own bills amending pharmacy reform

14:35

Presidential veto would postpone pension reform for indeterminate time

14:02

73 MPs support initiation of Riigikogu historical memory statement

13:32

Culture is happening: Events around Estonia from January 30-February 6

13:04

Social Democrats ask president not to proclaim pension reform amendments

12:25

Business center and restaurant to be built close to Pirita beach

12:04

Full concert video: Kadri Voorand given Musician of the Year award

11:31

First case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Finland

11:01

Union believes reduced logging targets threaten jobs in rural areas

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: