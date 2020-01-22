ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
First database of Estonian contemporary artists completed

Opening of Katja Novitskova's exhibition at KUMU.
Opening of Katja Novitskova's exhibition at KUMU. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
For the first time, a database of Estonian contemporary artists, curators and critics has been completed.

The database took three years to compile by a committee of experts. Kaarin Kivirähk, communication and project manager at the Estonian Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), told ERR the database is made up of profiles which include a brief biography and references.

Kivirähk said: "For example, if an artist has a website of their own, it can be reached from there, or if, for example, they have appeared in a TV show or made a longer article, then our database is the first place to go to get an overview,"

One of the target groups of the database is foreign art experts who want an overview of Estonian art and can use the database as a search tool. At the same time, the center has also been aimed at Estonian art professionals and art lovers. 

"We also see students and faculty from universities and schools as an important target group. All texts created for the database are free, so we encourage them to be used in teaching. And artists can use them in their portfolios to help write applications," Kivirähk said.

The database does not yet cover all of the artists currently active in Estonia, but Kivirähk says the center is trying to create as good an overview as possible of contemporary artists whose imprint can be found in Estonian art, who actively participate in exhibitions and speak in society.

The database was compiled by a committee which, in addition to CCA representatives, includes Kati Ilves from Kumu, Peeter Talvistu from the Tartu Art House and Liina Siib, an artist and lecturer at the Estonian Academy of Arts.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

