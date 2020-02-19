Maze to be installed in Tammsaare Park for Estonia's 102nd anniversary

An installation is being made in Tammsaare park to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Estonia's founding.

Installations celebrating the 100th anniversary of Estonia are still to be found in several places around Tallinn. These will probably be taken down on Wednesday. They are not going to go to waste, however, and the installation for Estonia's 102nd anniversary is to be made out of recycled blue signs used as decorations for the 100th anniversary, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The artist responsible, Kirke Kangro, said that the idea seemed interesting to her. As she planned out the installation, she didn't see the signs closely but had to look up at the poles holding them in place.

"I think that the actual Estonian watchword should be recycling; the existing material is a resource that doesn't need to be discarded and which can be made into something new. In that sense, I liked the proposal. Also, I liked the fact that the city of Tallinn approached the artists of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) to give a little bit more symbolical sense to what our environment means and in which direction it should move to," Kangro said.

The installation will light up on the evening of February 24, independence day.

The installation is a maze that, when viewed from above, represents the infinity sign. The author noted that the nation of Estonia can last forever. At the same time, it possible to see a question mark in the installation.

"It is a playful experiment to reuse this parade sign in another way and to provide people with a different journey, where they can think. This installation divides people according to their goals, to reach two destinations," Kangro explained.

On Tuesday, everybody kept very busy at the HN Steel metal workshop. The metal construction will be ready soon, and the EV100 signs are partially there. The installation must be finished for the deadline, however.

The artist said that she has never had to work that fast in her life. The installation is technically difficult and it's all a challenge, she said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!