A light installation and maze was opened in Tallinn next to the Estonia Theatre on Monday for the 102nd anniversary of the republic.

The installation was designed by Kirke Kangro, an artist and lecturer at the Estonian Academy of Fine Arts. It combines art, history and recycling and has been placed in Tammsaare Park.

It has been made out of the blue 100 signs which were used as decorations for the 100th anniversary of the republic in 2018, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" previously reported.

When viewed from above the maze is laid out in an infinity symbol.

A maze in the Tammsaare park. Source: ERR

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!