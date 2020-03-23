Tallinn plans to replace damaged benches in Tammsaare Park

All the benches in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park will be replaced in May after they were damaged by the weather and are expensive to upkeep. The seating was only installed two years ago.

Pealinn newspaper reports the plan was approved by the Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf. The white wooden benches were installed in 2018 when the park was redeveloped. On many of the benches the wood has since cracked and the white paint has faded and flaked off and was reported by ERR last year.

Eva Tallo, chief specialist of the engineering department of the Tallinn Municipal Board said the company which designed the benches did not have the experience or know-how.

She said the benches are currently the subject of heated disputes at the council.

The benches at reopening of Tammsaare Park in Central Tallinn in 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Last autumn, a guide to the selection and placement of Tallinn city furniture, such as benches, was completed. It suggests glued and laminated timber, which the benches are made of, should not be used because it tends to crack in the sun and from moisture.

The new benches will fully comply with the city's new guidelines. Some of the benches in the park which have less damage will continue to be used elsewhere in Tallinn.

The budget for Tallinn's city furniture will be € 500,000 this year. This includes beach equipment for the Russalka Beach recreation area which is estimated to cost approximately €150,000.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!