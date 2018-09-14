Gallery: Tallinn's renovated Tammsaare Park reopens to public

Following extensive renovations, Tammsaare Park in the heart of Central Tallinn reopened to the public on Friday, where new features include new paved paths, white benches and a series of frames that are already proving a popular place for visitors to pose for pictures.

Nearly 80 linden trees were planted throughout the park, in addition to dozens of ornamental plants and nearly 400 bushes.

The updated park also features spaces for counters that can be used during cultural events and fairs, as well as both more open and more intimate areas. The Monument for the Revolution of 1905 was moved slightly as well.

Part of the park will remain closed through at least 2020, however, as construction work there continues.

Tammsaare Park was renovated in the first and second stages of the Tallinn Main Street project, the next stage of which will focus on the main street itself.

Renovation work began in spring 2016.