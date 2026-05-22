Gallery: Tallinn's fountains springing forth again with the arrival of the warmer months

Around half of Tallinn's public fountains are already gushing after city authorities recently started switching them on again ahead of summer.

Tallinn has nearly 50 public fountains both in the center and in more outlying areas, and with the arrival of warmer temperatures, usually at some point in May, they get started up for summer. Some of the most well-known geysers are in front of the Kino Sõprus cinema in Tallinn's Old Town; in Kadriorg Park, in Pirita and in Pärnamäe, near Viimsi, not forgetting the Mustamäe duck pond, Ravila Park in Nõmme, and the Õismäe pond.

Before reopening, the fountains undergo routine maintenance, cleaning, and technical preparation work. "We are currently still compiling a more detailed overview of which fountains will be reopened this year," said Erkki Terras, head of Kadriorg Park's administrative department.

Local residents have noticed that the linear fountain in the center of Police Park (Politseipark), across from ERR's Radio House and so-called because it once consisted of allotments set aside for police officers, has remained behind a safety fence for several years now. This summer is no exception. "There are still technical problems with this fountain. For this reason, the zone has remained fenced off. Before reopening the fountain, we need to make sure it is technically sound and safe. We still need to assess the fountain and plan the necessary work, and after that can say whether it can be reopened," Terras explained.

Most of the fountains are operated and maintained by the city-managed Kadriorg Park, even those some distance from the park itself. One exception is the fountain at the Õismäe pond in western Tallinn, which is serviced by a private-sector firm, Remko Grupp OÜ.

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