X!

Gallery: Tallinn's fountains springing forth again with the arrival of the warmer months

News
Tallinn's municipal fountains are gradually coming online again, heralding the start of summer.
Open gallery
15 photos
News

Around half of Tallinn's public fountains are already gushing after city authorities recently started switching them on again ahead of summer.

Tallinn has nearly 50 public fountains both in the center and in more outlying areas, and with the arrival of warmer temperatures, usually at some point in May, they get started up for summer. Some of the most well-known geysers are in front of the Kino Sõprus cinema in Tallinn's Old Town; in Kadriorg Park, in Pirita and in Pärnamäe, near Viimsi, not forgetting the Mustamäe duck pond, Ravila Park in Nõmme, and the Õismäe pond.

Before reopening, the fountains undergo routine maintenance, cleaning, and technical preparation work. "We are currently still compiling a more detailed overview of which fountains will be reopened this year," said Erkki Terras, head of Kadriorg Park's administrative department.

Local residents have noticed that the linear fountain in the center of Police Park (Politseipark), across from ERR's Radio House and so-called because it once consisted of allotments set aside for police officers, has remained behind a safety fence for several years now. This summer is no exception. "There are still technical problems with this fountain. For this reason, the zone has remained fenced off. Before reopening the fountain, we need to make sure it is technically sound and safe. We still need to assess the fountain and plan the necessary work, and after that can say whether it can be reopened," Terras explained.

Most of the fountains are operated and maintained by the city-managed Kadriorg Park, even those some distance from the park itself. One exception is the fountain at the Õismäe pond in western Tallinn, which is serviced by a private-sector firm, Remko Grupp OÜ.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Andrew Whyte

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:51

Tallinn University researchers developing student-friendly AI algorithm

16:30

Attorney: Draft Climate Act fails to provide clarity for businesses or the public

16:17

Gallery: Tallinn's fountains springing forth again with the arrival of the warmer months

15:50

Artists' Union leaders will not resign over €700,000 fraud loss

15:30

Auvere power plant under maintenance until mid‑August

15:12

Tallink's departure from Paldiski-Kappelskär route creates long truck queues

14:30

Prosecution opens criminal investigation into Narva council leaders

14:16

Estonian intel: Drone warfare reshaping air defense near Russia and Ukraine

14:15

Estonian, British defense ministers: Cooperation steadfast and unshakeable

13:50

Equestrian statue honors Estonian women's movement pioneer in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.05

Estonian banker says country's mindset has gone way off track

21.05

In Estonia's countryside, marriage stayed traditional as Europe modernized

19.05

Intruding drone shot down by Romanian fighter jet in Estonia

21.05

Estonian municipalities of fewer than 5,000 residents fighting for survival

21.05

Ex-EDF chief: No point ordering entire country to shelter over single drone

21.05

Baltic presidents: We categorically reject Russia's disinformation campaign

20.05

Fake Labubu toys among counterfeit goods raising concerns in Estonia

21.05

€50 million e-ferry to service Estonia's islands from late 2028

21.05

Estonian festival drops UK's A Guy Called Gerald over Moscow show plans

20.05

Tallinn plans to adopt bidirectional trams

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo