ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn Main Street project to be completed by 2021 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, ERR
Pärnu (top) and Narva Highway in renderings of the Tallinn Main Street project.
Pärnu (top) and Narva Highway in renderings of the Tallinn Main Street project. Source: ERR
News

Begun in 2016, Tallinn's Main Street project, which among other things includes the renovation of Tammsaare Park and the surrounding areas, is about to continue. Works were suspended last year, when the city commissioned another traffic analysis to assess the impact of the project on city life.

The new analysis is almost ready, but has already pushed the project's deadlines to a critical point, daily Päevaleht wrote on Monday (link in Estonian). According to city architect, Endrik Mänd, and chief planner, Jaak-Adam Looveer, reducing traffic through the city center is an inevitable part of completing the €10-million project.

New safety islands, broader sidewalks, and bikeways along Narva and Pärnu Highway will mean narrower streets and reduce both streets' capacity by some 500 cars a day.

This is controversial in Estonia, where the understanding still prevails that road construction is part of the measures that drive the local economy. This view of things, though, is by now obsolete and applied to industrial societies, rather than current developments, Mänd and Looveer argue.

An initial analysis commissioned by the Estonian Centre of Architecture confirmed that with well thought-out changes to the organization of traffic, a big portion of transit traffic can be directed away from the main street without creating significant problems.

As an earlier stage of the project and following extensive renovations, Tammsaare Park was reopened to the public in September 2018. New features included new paved paths, white benches, and a series of frames that are already proving a popular place for visitors to pose for pictures.

Nearly 80 linden trees were planted throughout the park, in addition to dozens of ornamental plants and nearly 400 bushes.

The updated park also features spaces for counters that can be used during cultural events and fairs, as well as both more open and more intimate areas. The Monument for the Revolution of 1905 was moved slightly as well.

Part of the park will remain closed through at least 2020, however, as construction work there continues.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tallinntammsaare parktallinn main street


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12:12

Former EKRE minister Marti Kuusik seeking over €31,000 from state

11:23

Audit Office: Significant gaps in plant-based food safety supervision Updated

09:01

Gallery: Heiki Lill elected chairman of Free Party

09.06

Former president Ilves not passing comment on UNSC seat

08.06

UN Security Council seat reaction: Responsibility, opportunity, success

08.06

Foreign Minister: UN Security Council seat watershed event

08.06

President: UN Security Council accession a historical event for Estonia

07.06

Gallery: Estonia gains non-permanent UN Security Council seat

Opinion
17:25

Opinion Digest: UN Security Council seat a complex victory

16:36

Baltic ministry officials discuss anti-money laundering efforts

15:54

May registered unemployment steady on year at 4.6 percent

15:22

Tallinn Main Street project to be completed by 2021

14:42

Tennis rankings: Kanepi rises, Kontaveit and Zopp fall

Business
06.06

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in first quarter of 2019

05.06

Research: Unemployment benefits disincentive both to work and not work

05.06

Improved Muuga facilities bring new Eckerö Line Finland connection

04.06

Ministry says EU money possible in Eesti Energia lay-offs

04.06

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
18:28

Kingo: IT sector labor shortage can be solved with remote work from abroad

17:41

Russian citizen to cross Narva River seeking international protection

17:25

Opinion Digest: UN Security Council seat a complex victory

16:36

Baltic ministry officials discuss anti-money laundering efforts

15:54

May registered unemployment steady on year at 4.6 percent

15:22

Tallinn Main Street project to be completed by 2021

14:42

Tennis rankings: Kanepi rises, Kontaveit and Zopp fall

14:08

Coop Pank announces plan to list shares on Tallinn Stock Exchange

13:35

Foreign minister condemns sham elections in South Ossetia

13:03

Kazakhstan to open embassy in Tallinn

12:47

Opinion: UN Seat concentrating minds, not divisive folly

12:12

Former EKRE minister Marti Kuusik seeking over €31,000 from state

11:23

Audit Office: Significant gaps in plant-based food safety supervision Updated

10:06

April trade growth up 4 percent on year

09:01

Gallery: Heiki Lill elected chairman of Free Party

09.06

Gallery: NATO Battlegroup members lend hand relocating Narva cat shelter

09.06

Gallery: EKRE reelects Mart Helme as leader

09.06

Gallery: Indrek Saar elected new SDE leader Updated

09.06

Former president Ilves not passing comment on UNSC seat

08.06

UN Security Council seat reaction: Responsibility, opportunity, success

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: