Pavilion in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park to open in February

Pavilion in Tammsaare Park, Tallinn. Source: Urmet Kook /ERR
The pavilion, built on the edge of Tammsaare Park in Tallinn, will open its doors on the Republic's anniversary in February.

The pavilion will include a pizza restaurant, an a la carte restaurant, and an eatery with live music in the basement. The basement will also have a public toilet.

Deputy Mayor Eha Võrk told ERR the pavilion will be opened already on the anniversary of the republic so that it could also be a gift to Estonia.

He said: "Currently, the interior is being finished inside the pavilion because it is not long before the opening."

The land under the pavilion is owned by Tallinn but the city but the contract has been issued to Pellepokk OÜ, formerly known as OÜ Lai 22, who built the pavilion at its own expense.

Last year, Äripäev wrote that Lai 22 OÜ obtained a 50-year lease on the pavilion and will pay an annual lease fee of €13,000 in addition to the one-off fee of €9.3 million euros.

 

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn
