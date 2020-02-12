ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Tammsaare Park pavilion opens

Tallinn's Tammsaare Park pavilion opened on Wednesday next to the Estonia Theatre.

The pavilion houses several cafes and restaurants including pizza restaurant Pomo and Cafe Opera.

The new pavilion is built on the foundations of the new market building which was once located in the park. The construction of the building took into account the basic plan of the historic market building and its surviving parts.

The construction work was based on the winning design contest by Kadarik Tüür architects "Belle Epoque". 

Pavilion in Tammsaare Park, Tallinn. Source: Urmet Kook /ERR

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn
