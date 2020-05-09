Gallery: Tallinn replaced broken benches in Tammsaare Park

Cracked and broken benches in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park have started to be replaced by the city government.

The new wooden and metal benches are replacing the white benches which were placed throughout the park in the center of the city in 2018. They quickly proved to be unsuitable for the weather conditions.

The new benches will fully comply with the city's new guidelines. Some of the benches in the park which have less damage will continue to be used elsewhere in Tallinn.

Damaged benches in Tammsaare Park. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Last autumn, a guide to the selection and placement of Tallinn city furniture, such as benches, was completed. It suggests glued and laminated timber, which the benches are made of, should not be used because it tends to crack in the sun and from moisture.

The budget for Tallinn's city furniture will be € 500,000 this year. This includes beach equipment for the Russalka Beach recreation area which is estimated to cost approximately €150,000.

The benches when they were installed in Tammsaare Park in 2018n. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

