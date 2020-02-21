Sculptures dressed in hats and scarves for anniversary of republic

Sculptures around Estonia have been adorned with blue, black and white hats and scarfs to mark the 102 anniversary of the republic on Monday.

Around 20 statues and sculptures in Tallinn's Kesklinn area, and around the islands of Muhu and Saremaa have been given the new knitted accessories in the colors of the Estonian flag.

They will remain in place until February 25.

Monument to author A. H. Tammsaare in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park.

