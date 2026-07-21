University students start inventorying Estonia's Soviet monumental art

Students from the Estonian Academy of Arts and Tallinn University will travel across Estonia during a summer internship to document work for which there is no comprehensive national overview.

Students in the joint university course "Monumentaaljaht" ("Monument Hunt") have been collecting data and mapping both known and potential sites of monumental art.

Their summer fieldwork aims to verify the existence of the objects, assess their condition, and compile a database of surviving Soviet monumental and decorative art in Estonia.

Much of the Soviet monumental art is situated at former collective farm centers, schools, cultural centers, industrial sites, and other public institutions, where it has been forgotten or become difficult to access.

Of particular interest are decorative sculptures in public spaces and monumental works in building interiors and facades, such as stained glass, murals, panels, sgraffito, bas-reliefs, and supergraphics.

The search does not include memorials, war monuments, statues of statesmen or military commanders, or art from other eras.

During the practical training week, students will be active across Estonia, excluding Hiiumaa, Ida-Viru County, Tartu, and Tallinn.

Students are seeking public assistance in locating these works, gathering old photographs, and personal accounts. Students welcome information sent to monumentaaljaht@gmail.com.

On July 31, a public presentation will be held in Paide, where students will present their fieldwork results and discuss research and preservation of Soviet-era monumental art, accompanied by guest presentations.

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