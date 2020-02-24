Map: Independence Day traffic disruptions in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
On Monday, roads will be closed and traffic and public transport diverted while the defense force parade celebrating the 102nd anniversary of the republic takes place in Tallinn.
Vehicles and parking will be restricted around Freedom Square from 8 a.m. until the afternoon. The maps above show which streets and at what times.
The parade starts at 12 noon.
--
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright