Gallery: Tartu celebrates Independence Day

Estonia's second city, Tartu, celebrated Independence Day in Town Hall Square, with Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) making a speech.

This followed the honoring of the national flag at the University of Tartu's Old Observatory (Tähetorn), with Tartu's brigade of the volunteer Defence League (Kaitseliit) falling in, together with student organizations, at the Kalevipoeg War of Independence monument on Vabaduse puiestik.

Wreaths were also laid at the memorial at the Paul's Cemetery, at the tomb of Julius Kuperjanov in the Raadi Cemetery, and at the War of Independence monument.

The national flag had been hoisted at daybreak at Rahinge, just west of the city center.

