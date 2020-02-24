Gallery: Independence Day began with flag raising ceremony at Toompea

In the Governor's Garden of Toompea in Tallinn, the Estonian flag was hoisted at 7.34 a.m. on the morning of the anniversary of the republic.

Hundreds of people, including President Kersti Kaljulaid, gathered to watch the flag being raised at sunrise at Tall Herman Tower at Toompea Castle.

Henn Põlluaas, speaker of the Riigikogu, made a speech and Urmas Viilma, Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, said a blessing.

Student of the Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, and winner of Voldemar Panso Prize, Maarja Johanna Mägi read out the Estonian Declaration of Independence.

The flag-raising units of the Defence League, the Women's Home Defence, the Young Eagles, the Home Daughters, the Scouts, the Guides, academic organisations, as well as societies, associations and schools also attended.

The men's choirs of the Estonian Male Choir Association, and the Estonian Police and Border Guard Orchestra performed "Eesti lipp" ("Flag of Estonia", music by Enn Võrk, words by Martin Lipp), "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" ("God Save Estonia", music by Juhan Aavik, words by Aleksander Leopold Raudkepp), "Jää vabaks, Eesti meri" ("Stay Free, Estonian Sea!", by Viktor Konstantin Oxford), and "Kodumaa" ("Homeland", music by Raimond Kull, words by Mihkel Veske).

