ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Toomas Sildam: Speaker Põlluaas knows how to surprise ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Toomas Sildam
Henn Põlluaas.
Henn Põlluaas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

President of the Riigikogu Hann Põlluaas delivers a surprise when he uses metered and friendly words, with board of the Riigikogu elections a mere month away, journalist Toomas Sildam writes.

If the people elect the parliament for a period of four years, the latter elects its president and two vice presidents annually. The three make up the board of the Riigikogu. The powers of the current board will expire on April 4, which is also when the new election is held.

That is the reason why Conservative People's Party (EKRE) politician Henn Põlluaas, known for demanding Russia return Petseri County and Ingria to Estonia, has been so friendly and soft-spoken lately, several politicians suggest. Põlluaas became the speaker a year ago that made him the second most important person in Estonia between the president and the prime minister who can step in for the head of state when needed. Põlluaas' election – he was supported by 55 MPs – was part of the coalition agreement between EKRE, Center Party and Isamaa.

EKRE are prepared to nominate Põlluaas for speaker once more, while several Center Party and Isamaa politicians have recently adopted a critical stance toward him. The reason – Põlluaas' visibly party-political management style in the parliament and his habit of voicing territorial demands that Estonia does not have.

However, let us recall that the coalition has 56 and the opposition – Reform Party, Social Democratic Party and Raimond Kaljulaid – just 45 votes. It is very hard to believe six or more Center and/or Isamaa MPs would vote for the opposition's candidate.

Even though Riigikogu elections are secret, all 101 MPs have mastered basic arithmetic and know that the coalition's candidate failing could spell doom for the government. Neither the Center Party that holds the position of PM nor Isamaa that still wants to move forward with the pension reform plan and does not want to find itself in the opposition with EKRE want that at the moment.

Despite the coalition's seemingly strong position, Põlluaas is loath to lose a single coalition vote and is trying to soften his image. He gave a modest and conciliatory speech on Independence Day, saying "we all need a united and strong Estonia where every person is valued."

Every person… This means valuing the social democrat and the national conservative alike, members of both the Reform Party and Isamaa, straight and gay people, liberals, conservatives, journalists, farmers etc.

Henn Põlluaas has a way of surprising us with his words, especially if he truly thinks that way.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

toomas sildamhenn põlluaasboard of the riigikoguriigikogu speaker
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:07

Toomas Sildam: Speaker Põlluaas knows how to surprise

16:55

Cold snap hasn't undermined farmers' hopes of good harvest

16:33

Only handful of pharmacies informed authorities of future plans by deadline

16:16

Coronavirus patient in Estonia is recovering

16:08

Court delays decision in UT Library ex-director criminal case

15:52

Interview: Eesti Laul 2020 grand finalists

15:32

Ministry: New placements still being sought for some Krabi School students

15:05

Pentagon signs contract for Javelin systems for Estonia, 15 other countries

14:45

Lukas and Helme disagree on lower VAT for digital publications

14:29

Tallinn City Council to elect new deputy chairman on Thursday

14:08

February's weather set new temperature and rainfall records

13:51

Very small portion of tax refunds donated to nonprofits

13:29

EU Just Transition Fund would support diversification of Ida-Viru economy

12:57

Survey: Almost half of Estonians to use their tax refund for daily expenses

12:35

Leap Day busy one at Tallinn Vital Statistics Office

12:05

New power source for passenger ships could improve air quality in Tallinn

11:33

Foreigners interested in working in Estonia up tenfold within few years

11:01

Reinsalu: Estonia ready to send law enforcement to Turkish-EU border

10:32

Helme: Estonia ready to reinstate border control in new migration crisis

10:03

Ministry advises students who visited coronavirus risk areas to stay home

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: