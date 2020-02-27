ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Põlluaas, Reinsalu assure Ukraine of Estonia's continuing support

Ukranian and Estonian flags. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) discussed security and Estonia's support for Ukraine with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov during his two-day visit to Tallinn.

Põlluaas assured his Ukrainian colleague of Estonia's continuing support to Ukraine's sovereignty and reform processes. The pair also discussed the tense security situation in Eastern Ukraine. 

"Relations between Estonia and Ukraine are excellent, and we cooperate closely at different levels. I hope that these relations will become even stronger in the future," Põlluaas said. "We support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea."

Põlluaas emphasized that Estonia continued to keep the events in Ukraine in the focus of international organizations. "Nobody should forget that there is a war going on in the middle of Europe. Both the OSCE and the Council of Europe have to observe the agreed-upon principles instead of inventing new diluted agreements," Põlluaas underlined.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman thanked Estonia for its comprehensive assistance, from support in international organizations to direct aid given by Estonia.

Razumkov pointed out that 182 Ukrainian soldiers had undergone medical rehabilitation in Estonia. He added that Estonia was of great help and an example to Ukraine in the conducting of reforms and developing of e-governance services as well.

Razumkov also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on Tuesday. Following their meeting, Reinsalu wrote on twitter:

The foreign minister said in a statement that he was glad to see Ukraine's increased cooperation with the EU. "The fight against corruption, legal reform, and increasing the trust of investors are of key importance here. We are wishing Ukraine strength and determination in maintaining their momentum," he said in a statement.

Reinsalu said Estonia is a principled and vocal friend of Ukraine in the global arena. He highlighted the joint statement of EU members following a session of the UN Security Council (UNSC), made on Estonia's initiative, which affirmed their full support of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.

Razumkov met with President Kersti Kaljulaid on Monday.

Editor: Helen Wright, Aili Vahtla

