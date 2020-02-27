The ETV program dedicated to Estonian Independence Day on Monday, February 24 was watched by 517,000 viewers. According to a Kantar Emor television audience measurement survey, the reception of President Kaljulaid garnered the most views at 332,000 people.

ETV reflected on the important events of the day throughout the day, with live broadcasts both from Tallinn and Viljandi. On average, the flag raising ceremony in the morning was viewed by 74,000, and the military parade by 181,000. Viewers were most interested in the live broadcasts in the evening.

On average, the reception was watched by 279,000 people via ETV and the ceremony was also followed with great interest on ERR's web portals. President Kaljualid's speech was watched by 242,000 people; it reached the listeners and viewers through ETV2 (ETV transmitted in digital format), ETV+ (ETV in Russian), Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio and Raadio 4.

The anniversary TV program was viewed by 517,000 people for at least 15 minutes. Almost half of the Estonian TV viewers spent their evening watching ETV - 46 percent of all the television viewers followed the ETV102 live broadcasts and ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera". The latter was watched live or through video-on-demand by 321,000.

