ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Independence Day ERR live broadcasts watched by more than 500,000 people ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonia's 102th anniversary.
Estonia's 102th anniversary. Source: Aurelia Minev
News

The ETV program dedicated to Estonian Independence Day on Monday, February 24 was watched by 517,000 viewers. According to a Kantar Emor television audience measurement survey, the reception of President Kaljulaid garnered the most views at 332,000 people.

ETV reflected on the important events of the day throughout the day, with live broadcasts both from Tallinn and Viljandi. On average, the flag raising ceremony in the morning was viewed by 74,000, and the military parade by 181,000. Viewers were most interested in the live broadcasts in the evening.

On average, the reception was watched by 279,000 people via ETV and the ceremony was also followed with great interest on ERR's web portals. President Kaljualid's speech was watched by 242,000 people; it reached the listeners and viewers through ETV2 (ETV transmitted in digital format), ETV+ (ETV in Russian), Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio and Raadio 4. 

The anniversary TV program was viewed by 517,000 people for at least 15 minutes. Almost half of the Estonian TV viewers spent their evening watching ETV - 46 percent of all the television viewers followed the ETV102 live broadcasts and ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera". The latter was watched live or through video-on-demand by 321,000.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

kersti kaljulaidpresidential receptionev102
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:14

Government planning to establish 'control measures' on national border

15:56

Six-fold rise in number of Britons taking Estonian e-Residency post-Brexit

15:41

Prosecutors rule against opening criminal proceeding against Katri Raik

15:19

Government greenlights greater use of biomass in energy production

14:58

Graphic: Novel coronavirus compared with other well-known viruses

14:36

President Kaljulaid presents Estonian Folklore Collection Awards

14:11

Tallink Grupp 2019 net profit up nearly quarter on year

13:59

PPA close Tammsaare office in Tallinn to disinfect premises

13:32

Tallink parent company CEO: We'll bring clients to Linnahall ourselves

13:07

Statistics: Business sector turnover and investments increased in 2019

13:03

Government to set up Coronavirus task force

12:48

Health Board: Tallinn residents not at risk from Coronavirus

12:41

Riigikogu speaker: Government pursues its own policies, not opposition's

12:27

Helme: Interior ministry ready to take action to stop spread of coronavirus

11:58

Tallinn woman killed by snow-removing tractor

11:54

Mayor of Tartu: Abandoning Rally Estonia would be extremely regrettable

11:48

Coronavirus carrier traveled with Lux Express from Riga to Tallinn

11:35

Pharmacy reform may not introduce desired competition to drug market

11:13

Heavy snowfall brings difficult road conditions, accidents

10:55

Party ratings: EKRE support rises, Estonia 200 fourth most popular party

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: