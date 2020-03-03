ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kaljulaid meets US treasury secretary in Washington ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kaljulaid with US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington on Monday.
President Kaljulaid with US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington on Monday. Source: President's Office.
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in Washington D.C. on Monday, where she met with United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

One of the key topics on the table at the meeting related to the Three Seas Summit to be held in Estonia this year, the president wrote on her own social media account.

The fight against money laundering and possible sanctions in that area were also discussed.

The Estonian president is on a working visit to the U.S. this week, engaged in a series of high-level meetings, including with representatives of the Trump administration.

The Three Seas Summit in Estonia brings together heads of state, business leaders and top officials from Europe and America. 

The goal of the Three Seas Initiative is to promote cooperation first and foremost in the development of energy, transport and digital sector infrastructure.

The three seas in question are the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Sea, with 12 EU in those areas — Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia — having joined up so far. Significant partners of the initiative include the EU, the U.S. and the U.K.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidsteven mnuchinus-estonia relationsthree seas summit
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:05

Photos: Narva sidewalks generously gritted with sand

13:44

Wind farm brothers appeal prosecutor's rejection of criminal claim

13:23

2019 median monthly wage reached €1,100

13:03

Employers' Confederation director: Employees seeing good times right now

12:39

Top Jamaican sprinter gives two-day workshop for Estonian athletes

12:12

Kaljulaid invites IMF chief to Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn

11:42

Schools paying increased attention to hygiene

11:34

Eesti Laul winner: Kirkorov recommended I make my outfit more formal

11:21

PERH doctor: Only sick people should wear face masks in public

11:03

Eesti Energia CEO: A group in Estonia is working against new wind farms

10:51

Deputy mayor: No plans to close Tallinn City Transport shooting range

10:42

Tuesday marks century of national archives in Estonia

10:32

Driver who ran Narva's border check sentenced to prison for three months

10:12

Education ministry finds serious deficiencies in TalTech management

09:52

Statistics: Average salaries increased in all counties in 2019

09:28

Social Affairs Committee finds no reason to declare coronavirus emergency

09:11

Gallery: Fire in Viru Street apartment building

08:54

President Kaljulaid meets US treasury secretary in Washington

08:33

Estonian ambassador to Jordan presents credentials

02.03

Government approves installation of thermal cameras, disinfectants

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: