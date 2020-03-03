President Kaljulaid meets US treasury secretary in Washington

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in Washington D.C. on Monday, where she met with United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

One of the key topics on the table at the meeting related to the Three Seas Summit to be held in Estonia this year, the president wrote on her own social media account.

The fight against money laundering and possible sanctions in that area were also discussed.

The Estonian president is on a working visit to the U.S. this week, engaged in a series of high-level meetings, including with representatives of the Trump administration.

The Three Seas Summit in Estonia brings together heads of state, business leaders and top officials from Europe and America.

The goal of the Three Seas Initiative is to promote cooperation first and foremost in the development of energy, transport and digital sector infrastructure.

The three seas in question are the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Sea, with 12 EU in those areas — Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia — having joined up so far. Significant partners of the initiative include the EU, the U.S. and the U.K.

