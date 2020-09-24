President Kaljulaid meets with US Under Secretary of State Keith Krach

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with United States Under Secretary of State Keith Krach in Tallinn on Wednesday evening, to discuss digital technologies, e-state solutions and the virtual Three Seas Summit coming in October.

Kaljulaid said post-meeting: "Developing digital services and technologies is extremely important especially now, when the world economy is affected by the pandemic. Estonia has a unique experience in this, since we have built up the world's first digital country. I am sure that the cooperation between our two countries in this field will offer opportunities for both sides and for our enterprises."

On discussing the imminent Three Seas Summit (October 19-20), the Estonian head of state stressed the importance of cross-Atlantic cooperation for Central and Eastern Europe.

"We have launched the Three Seas Investment Fund to compensate for the historical deficiencies in the infrastructure and energy investments of our region and we welcome the interest of the United States to invest in this fund," she said.

The goal of the Three Seas Initative and business forum is to promote cooperation in the sectors of energy, transport and digital infrastructure, which is why a 3SI fund has been created, which Estonia participates in with an investment of €20 million.

The summit will be hosted by President Kersti Kaljulaid and the event will take place on October 19-20 at Kultuurikatel, in central Tallinn.

12 countries have joined the Three Seas Initative. The countries are Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The partner countries of the 3SI are the United States and Germany.

