Gallery: Kersti Kaljulaid meets Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump in Washington

President Kersti Kaljulaid is in the United States on an official visit, meeting yesterday with Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and adviser Ivanka Trump, in Washington. She also met Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien.

The Estonian president met Kushner in the West Wing of the White House, saying that: "We discussed at length issues related to the Three Seas Initiative, and Kushner acknowledged Estonia's preparations and ambitions to organize the summit so far."

The Three Seas Summit in Estonia in summer will bring together heads of state, business leaders and top officials from Europe and America.

"[Jared] Kushner, who is also responsible for the recently proposed U.S. Middle East peace, also gave an overview of its current state and possible future developments," Kaljulaid added, according to a press release.

"Estonia Supports a permanent settlement in direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine which respects the legitimate aspirations of both sides."

After her meeting with Ivanka Trump, the latter tweeted that it had been: "Great reconnecting with President Kaljulaid of Estonia. Her leadership and innovativeness is truly admirable!"

The pair had met last year in Munich, Germany.

The Estonian president said she had continued discussions with Ivanka Trump from where the previous one in Munich had left off, focusing primarily on women's empowerment and education for girls in the tech sector.

"Estonia has experience and working models which we can share with America and the rest of the world. The Unicorn Squad movement, for example, is a technology education for girls who are interested in education," Kaljulaid said.

Great reconnecting with President Kaljulaid of Estonia. Her leadership and innovativeness is truly admirable! pic.twitter.com/FrfyxEmUna — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 4, 2020

Kersti Kaljulaid also had a meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, with whom she also discussed the Three Seas Initiative, as well as Estonian-U.S. security cooperation.

"The Three Seas Initiative meeting to take place in Tallinn in June is becoming an important part of transatlantic cooperation, interwoven with both economic and geopolitical dimensions. We also discussed the security situation more broadly, cooperation in this area both within NATO and bilaterally, and cybersecurity issues, including those related to the development of the 5G network."

President Kaljulaid is on a working visit to the U.S. this week. She was in Washington until Wednesday, where she met with various high-level ministers and presidential administrators in addition to the above, and also addressed the Congress of the American-Israel Public Relations Committee (AIPAC) on digital and cyber topics.

On Thursday and Friday, President Kaljulaid will be in New York, with several meetings scheduled at the UN and on the Three Seas Initiative. She will return to Estonia on Saturday. She had already met Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Monday.

The Three Seas Initiative summit will take place for the first time in Estonia this summer. While the initiative has so far focused on infrastructure and energy issues, in Tallinn it will have a focus on digitalization and smart connectivity.

The goal of the Three Seas Initiative is to promote cooperation first and foremost in the development of energy, transport and digital sector infrastructure.

The three seas in question are the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Sea, with 12 EU in those areas — Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia — having joined up so far. Significant partners of the initiative include the EU, the U.S. and the U.K.

