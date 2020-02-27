President Kaljulaid presents Estonian Folklore Collection Awards

President Kersti Kaljulaid presented the 2019 Folklore Collection Awards at the Estonian Literary Museum in Tartu on Wednesday. This year, the recipients are Tiiu Jaago, Ellen Muru and Lembitu Twerdjanski.

The prize is given to people who have significantly contributed to collecting folklore material. When awarding the prize, the materials given to the archives and the connected contribution are taken into account.

The award was given to Tiiu Jaago, lecturer in Estonian Folklore at the University of Tartu, for handing over historical material from Järve village, now Kohtla-Järve, during the years 1990 to 2000, and for encouraging students of the university to collect and research folklore materials over the period 1985 to 2018; Ellen Muru, for meaningful collaboration during the years 2013 to 2019, and Lembitu Tverdjanski, a nature conservationist, forestry developer and heritage culture researcher, for his outstanding contributions from 2015 to 2018, and the grand prize at the collecting compeition "Items on Our Journeys" (2019).

Lembit Twerdjanski who has been collecting folklore as a freelancer and without any pay told ERR that he has pursued his hobby out of pure personal interest.

"It offers me joy and of course great surprises," he admitted and confirmed that the more you collect and listen to the findings, the bigger the interest will get.

"Unfortunately, the years have done their work, I'm already 80-years-old, so perhaps this is what is keeping me alive," he added.

