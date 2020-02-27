ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kaljulaid presents Estonian Folklore Collection Awards ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Folklore Awards.
Folklore Awards. Source: Mattias Tammet/presidendi kantselei
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid presented the 2019 Folklore Collection Awards at the Estonian Literary Museum in Tartu on Wednesday. This year, the recipients are Tiiu Jaago, Ellen Muru and Lembitu Twerdjanski.

The prize is given to people who have significantly contributed to collecting folklore material. When awarding the prize, the materials given to the archives and the connected contribution are taken into account.

The award was given to Tiiu Jaago, lecturer in Estonian Folklore at the University of Tartu, for handing over historical material from Järve village, now Kohtla-Järve, during the years 1990 to 2000, and for encouraging students of the university to collect and research folklore materials over the period 1985 to 2018; Ellen Muru, for meaningful collaboration during the years 2013 to 2019, and Lembitu Tverdjanski, a nature conservationist, forestry developer and heritage culture researcher, for his outstanding contributions from 2015 to 2018, and the grand prize at the collecting compeition "Items on Our Journeys" (2019).

Lembit Twerdjanski who has been collecting folklore as a freelancer and without any pay told ERR that he has pursued his hobby out of pure personal interest.

"It offers me joy and of course great surprises," he admitted and confirmed that the more you collect and listen to the findings, the bigger the interest will get.

"Unfortunately, the years have done their work, I'm already 80-years-old, so perhaps this is what is keeping me alive," he added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

kersti kaljulaidestonain folklore collection awardstiiu jaagoellen murulembitu twerdjanski
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:14

Government planning to establish 'control measures' on national border

15:56

Six-fold rise in number of Britons taking Estonian e-Residency post-Brexit

15:41

Prosecutors rule against opening criminal proceeding against Katri Raik

15:19

Government greenlights greater use of biomass in energy production

14:58

Graphic: Novel coronavirus compared with other well-known viruses

14:36

President Kaljulaid presents Estonian Folklore Collection Awards

14:11

Tallink Grupp 2019 net profit up nearly quarter on year

13:59

PPA close Tammsaare office in Tallinn to disinfect premises

13:32

Tallink parent company CEO: We'll bring clients to Linnahall ourselves

13:07

Statistics: Business sector turnover and investments increased in 2019

13:03

Government to set up Coronavirus task force

12:48

Health Board: Tallinn residents not at risk from Coronavirus

12:41

Riigikogu speaker: Government pursues its own policies, not opposition's

12:27

Helme: Interior ministry ready to take action to stop spread of coronavirus

11:58

Tallinn woman killed by snow-removing tractor

11:54

Mayor of Tartu: Abandoning Rally Estonia would be extremely regrettable

11:48

Coronavirus carrier traveled with Lux Express from Riga to Tallinn

11:35

Pharmacy reform may not introduce desired competition to drug market

11:13

Heavy snowfall brings difficult road conditions, accidents

10:55

Party ratings: EKRE support rises, Estonia 200 fourth most popular party

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: