President Kaljulaid visits Tartu this week

Kersti Kaljulaid .
Kersti Kaljulaid . Source: Presidendi kantselei.
President Kersti Kaljulaid is in Tartu from Wednesday, February 26 until Friday, where she is to present a folklore award and visit several institutions and local businesses.

During her stay, Kaljulaid will visit the hydrogen technology development at the the University of Tartu's Institute of Chemistry, and the university's new Delta building, the Tartu Youth Work Center, as well as presenting the folklore awards at the Estonian Literary Museum, according to a president's office press release.

President Kaljulaid will also meet with the Tartu University's Research Group on Gas Fermentation Technologies, and will go see the new permanent exhibition of the university's history "My Life's University" ("Minu elu ülikool").

The head of state will additionally visit the Agricultural Registers and the Information Board (PRIA) and several local businesses: Samelin, ESTIKO Energia OÜ, TBD-Biodiscovery, Airel Ltd, Kodumaja AS ja Järveotsa Quail Farm, plus also meet with Tartu's farmers.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

kersti kaljulaidfolklore awards
