The reception of President Kersti Kaljulaid and Mr Georg-Rene Maksimovski was held at the Ugala Theatre in Viljandi on February 24 and over 1,000 guests attended.

After shaking hands with the presidential couple, all guests were photographed in front of the photo wall.

The galleries above and below show the guests who attended the reception.

