Photo: Independence Day president's reception concert, "Every bird has its own song". Author: Siim Lõvi / ERR
The presidential reception in Viljandi marking Estonian Independence Day included a concert, called "Every bird has its own song," (Estonian: "Igal linnul on oma laul").

Concert director Karl Laumets said that this year's keyword was brightness.

"I hope we can bring joy, brightness, and a momentum to people at home with this performance," Laumets said, explaining that the performance was inspired by Estonian folklore and its simplicity, purity and imaginative richness.

"This does not require any prior knowledge; it is the charm of folk tradition that it is always familiar to us, which we recognize as inherent in it," he went on.

Performers at the concert at the Ugala Theater in Viljandi, broadcast live by ETV, were decked out in a variety of costumes representing much of Estonia's ornithological life included Anu Lamp, who was also principal narrator, Külliki Saldre (as a swallow), Maria Annus (as a Great Tit) and Hannes Kaljujärv (Chaffinch).

Other birds represented included a cuckoo, a magpie, a grouse a nightingale and a stork.

Music included a rendition of "Mu isamaa, mu õnn ja rõõm," – the Estonian national anthem – by singer Haldi Välimäe, "Siidisulnis linnukene" and "Ööbik" from performer and composer Maarja Nuut and "Puhja tuulik"and "Martafana" by folk combo "Puuluup".

Vaiko Eplik was musical director, Kristjan Suits principal artist, Ingmar Jõela was choreographer.

The full concert video is below.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

independence day celebrationsindepdence dayindependence day 2020presidential reception concertindependence day concert
