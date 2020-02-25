On the anniversary of the Republic, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and the party's youth wing Blue Awakening organized a torch-lit parade in Tallinn's Old Town for the seventh time.

The procession started at Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) at 7 p.m., passing through the streets of the Old Town and returning to the foot of the War of Independence War column about an hour later.

The torch parade is the largest annual activity o Blue Awakening (Sinise Äratuse) and EKRE. The first procession took place in 2014. According to EKRE, last year 10,000 people participated in the procession.

