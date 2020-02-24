ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EKRE to hold Independence Day torch-lit procession again ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
EKRE organized a torchlight procession dedicated to Estonian Independence Day for the fifth year in a row. Feb. 24, 2018.
EKRE organized a torchlight procession dedicated to Estonian Independence Day for the fifth year in a row. Feb. 24, 2018. Source: (Sander Koit/ERR)
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is to hold its now-traditional procession by torch light in Tallinn on Monday evening, to mark Estonian Independence Day.

The event is the seventh time the party's supporters have assembled for a procession in the capital's Old Town, stretching back almost to its founding in 2012, with thousands expected to turn up.

Last year's march, which included a concert by veteran singer Tõnis Mägi, attracted nearly 10,000 attendees, according to BNS. EKRE was an opposition party at the time, entering into office for the first time in late April after doing a deal with the Center Party and Isamaa.

Members of EKRE's youth wing, Sinine Äratus (Blue Awakening), are also likely to take part.

Participants are mustering at Freedom Square at 6 p.m., with the procession getting underway with a speech by EKRE chair and interior minister Mart Helme, BNS reports, and will wend its way through the Old Town before returning to Freedom Square for more speeches, and concerts by singers Merit Männiste and Renate, as well as the party's mixed choir.

Attendees can either bring their own torches, or will be provided with them by organizers, according to BNS, and may also bring national flags.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekreestonian independence dayekre torch-lit procession
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
24.02

Gallery: Arrivals at Independence Day presidential reception

24.02

EKRE to hold Independence Day torch-lit procession again

24.02

ETV broadcasts President Independence Day reception live

24.02

Tallinn honors little-known Russian fighters who died on Estonian side

24.02

Estonian Football Association marks Independence Day

24.02

Gallery: Festive train bears guests to presidential Viljandi reception

24.02

Gallery: Kuressaare marks Estonian Independence Day

24.02

Gallery and video: Independence Day parade in Freedom Square

24.02

Archbshop Viilma: The Estonian flag benevolently watches over us

24.02

Anett Kontaveit in action at Doha tournament

24.02

EDF Commander: We have a 102-year-old nation. Not bad!

24.02

Gallery: Tartu celebrates Independence Day

24.02

US Secretary of State congratulates Estonia on anniversary of independence

24.02

Ratas urges society to be vigilant and prepared for unexpected situations

24.02

Viljandi residents excited to host president's reception

24.02

Gallery: Konstantin Päts sculpture unveiled in Toila

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day began with flag raising ceremony at Toompea

24.02

Põlluaas: 'We need a unified and strong Estonia'

24.02

Gallery: Hundreds gather to watch flag raising ceremony in Narva

24.02

Overview: Independence Day events

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: