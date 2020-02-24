EKRE to hold Independence Day torch-lit procession again

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is to hold its now-traditional procession by torch light in Tallinn on Monday evening, to mark Estonian Independence Day.

The event is the seventh time the party's supporters have assembled for a procession in the capital's Old Town, stretching back almost to its founding in 2012, with thousands expected to turn up.

Last year's march, which included a concert by veteran singer Tõnis Mägi, attracted nearly 10,000 attendees, according to BNS. EKRE was an opposition party at the time, entering into office for the first time in late April after doing a deal with the Center Party and Isamaa.

Members of EKRE's youth wing, Sinine Äratus (Blue Awakening), are also likely to take part.

Participants are mustering at Freedom Square at 6 p.m., with the procession getting underway with a speech by EKRE chair and interior minister Mart Helme, BNS reports, and will wend its way through the Old Town before returning to Freedom Square for more speeches, and concerts by singers Merit Männiste and Renate, as well as the party's mixed choir.

Attendees can either bring their own torches, or will be provided with them by organizers, according to BNS, and may also bring national flags.

