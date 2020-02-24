ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Arrivals at Independence Day presidential reception

Guests at the traditional Independence Day presidential reception, hosted by Kersti Kaljulaid and her husband Georgi-Rene Maksimovski, started arriving at Viljandi's Ugala Theater a little before 5.30 p.m. Monday, February 24.

Many of the 1,000 plus invitees arrived via a specially laid-on Elron train from Tallinn, which will also safely convey the worthies back to the capital after the evening's events - which consist primarily of a lengthy introduction procession, followed by the president's speech and a concert - are over.

ERR's Menu portal carried the above gallery.

ETV is broadcasting the event (in Estonian) live here, with presenters Katrin Viirpalu and Johannes Tralla.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

viljandipresident kersti kaljulaidpresident's receptionindependence day 2020indepedence day
