Gallery: Arrivals at Independence Day presidential reception

Guests at the traditional Independence Day presidential reception, hosted by Kersti Kaljulaid and her husband Georgi-Rene Maksimovski, started arriving at Viljandi's Ugala Theater a little before 5.30 p.m. Monday, February 24.

Many of the 1,000 plus invitees arrived via a specially laid-on Elron train from Tallinn, which will also safely convey the worthies back to the capital after the evening's events - which consist primarily of a lengthy introduction procession, followed by the president's speech and a concert - are over.

ERR's Menu portal carried the above gallery.

ETV is broadcasting the event (in Estonian) live here, with presenters Katrin Viirpalu and Johannes Tralla.

--

