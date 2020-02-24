Estonian Football Association marks Independence Day

Estonia's Football Association (Eesti Jalgpalli Liit) placed a wreath as part of Independence Day commemorations at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Monday.

Head coach of the national football team Karel Voolaid presented the wreath, at the Victory Column, marking the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Estonia.

The Estonian FA has been celebrating Estonian indepence in this way since 2014, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!